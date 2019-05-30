Indy Public Library celebrates 100 years of Summer Reading Program

Children of all ages and families are invited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Indianapolis Public Library’s Summer Reading Program by experiencing the joy of reading and voting for their favorite kids book from the past century during this year’s program, “Keepin’ it 100,” June 3 through July 27 at Southside IndyPL locations.

This year’s theme continues the long tradition of participants earning points for their reading activity that can be exchanged for prizes generously donated by community partners. To mark the historic 100-year milestone, participants also can earn points by visiting the library to vote for their favorite kids or teen book from a list of 20 nominated by the community in April. Based on votes received, Indy’s favorite book from the last 100 years will be announced in August. Participants can also earn points by visiting the library to share their favorite memories of past summer reading programs.

When individuals register at any library location, including the Bookmobile, they’ll receive a special 100th anniversary commemorative item along with a point card to keep track of their reading progress. Parents and caregivers can receive points for reading aloud to younger children. This year’s prizes include paperback books, earbud holders, glitter or neon slime and buy-one get-one free passes to Indy Parks pools, Indianapolis Symphony on the Prairie, and Indianapolis Colts, the Indianapolis Indians and Indiana Fever games.

Summer readers will be entered to win one of two college savings accounts worth $529 from CollegeChoice CD Savings Plan, as well as a grand prize VIP pack of four tickets with sidelines passes to an Indianapolis Colts game. In addition, a pair of tickets to a Colts game will be awarded to one winner at each of the library’s 24 locations. Although Indianapolis Indians passes are redeemable for admission to any game (excluding July 4), participants are encouraged to use their passes to attend the Summer Reading Celebration during Library Night at Victory Field on Monday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

The 100th annual Summer Reading Program is presented by Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. This year’s presenting sponsor is OneAmerica ®. Major sponsors include 92.3 WTTS; Carrier Corporation; Haddad Foundation, The Indianapolis Foundation Library Fund; The Kroger Co.; Mary Frances Rubly and Jerry Hummer; Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust; and Samerian Foundation. Supporting sponsors include BKD; Citizens Energy Group; CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan; Honda Manufacturing of Indiana; Indiana Pacers; Indianapolis Colts; Louise Lage Kirtland and Hugh C. Kirtland Endowment Fund, a fund of The Indianapolis Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; Office of Lawrence Township Trustee Steve Talley; Providence Outdoor; Sexton Companies; The Swisher Foundation, Inc., in memory of Glenn M. Swisher; and Toysmith.

For more information on the 2019 Summer Reading Program, call (317) 275-4100 or visit indypl.org/srp.