Indy Public Library announces curbside service at Southport Branch

Beginning today, several Indianapolis Public Library branches as well as Central Library will provide limited service in the form of curbside delivery of books and other materials to patrons. While all library buildings remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency, curbside delivery will represent the first phase of resuming in-person service after Marion County’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

Curbside delivery will be available Sunday through Friday (closed Saturday) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.; the East 38th Street Branch, 5420 E. 38th St.; the Glendale Branch, 6101 N. Keystone Ave., the Pike Branch, 6525 Zionsville Road; and the Southport Branch, 2630 E. Stop 11 Road.

Individuals can request library materials online or over the phone to staff at any of the five designated locations to be picked up at any of those sites. They would then need to contact the selected branch to inform staff of their arrival time. Patrons who arrive on foot or by bicycle will be served as long as safe social distancing practices are observed.

Items placed on hold and designated for pick-up at any other IndyPL location prior to the library’s closure in March can be re-routed to one of the curbside sites by calling any of those locations where staff will receive calls and process materials. For future hold requests, patrons can adjust their preferred pickup location within the My Account section on the library’s website.

For now, the return of library materials can occur only at outside book drops, which will be open at all locations. All returned items will be quarantined and cleaned in accordance with established health guidelines before being recirculated into the library’s collection. In addition, all new physical item checkouts will have a 21-day checkout time, and all fines and late fees will continue to be waived until further notice.

For details on this new service, visit indypl.org/curbside.

While the library’s physical locations remain closed, individuals can continue to take advantage of the library’s many free online offerings. These include eBooks, streaming videos, resources for research and remote learning, video read-alongs and the “Ask-a-Librarian” reference service. Residents can also get or renew a library card online at indypl.org.