City to host a series of Indy Moves transportation open houses

Learn more about Indy Moves, a citywide effort to tie together Indianapolis’ many transportation plans and projects.

The Department of Metropolitan Development, in partnership with the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Department of Public Works, will host a series of public open houses from January 31 – March 8 on Indy Moves, a transportation integration plan that will tie together Indianapolis’ many transportation-focused efforts and establish a single action plan to keep the city moving for years to come. The purpose of hosting the public events is to gather feedback from residents on planned transportation projects, like bike lane and trail improvements, and hear ideas for future projects.

As Indianapolis grows, thoughtful planning for all modes of transportation becomes increasingly essential. The upcoming community events will offer more information on the City’s existing transportation plans, highlight how people and goods move throughout the city today, and ask for feedback on the projects and issues that matter most to residents about transportation in their communities. Through this effort to integrate plans, Indianapolis residents, commuters and visitors will have access to more transportation choices, and a safer, more efficient commute.

Below are two ways to get involved:

The following open houses will occur between 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend the open house closest to their neighborhood, as each meeting will solicit feedback specific to transportation planning in the Council Districts in which they are held. A full map of Council Districts is included with this release.

· January 31 at Chapel Hill 7th and 8th Grade Center

7320 W 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46214 | Council Districts 6, 15, 22

· February 5 at CAFÉ

8902 E 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46226 | Council Districts 13, 14

· February 6 at Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center

2990 W 71st St. Indianapolis, IN 46268 | Council Districts 1, 8, 10

· February 12 at Community Church at Murphy’s Landing

7401 S Harding St. Indianapolis, IN 46217 | Council Districts 20, 23

· February 14 at Riverside Park

2410 E Riverside Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46208 | Council District 11

· February 21 at College Ave Branch Library

4180 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46205 | Council Districts 2, 7

· February 22 at Southeast Community Services

901 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203 | Council District 16

· February 27 at Brookside Park Community Center

3500 Brookside Pkwy S Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46201| Council Districts 12, 17, 21

· February 28 at Warren Education and Community Center Room 113

975 N Post Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46219 | Council Districts 18, 19

· March 5 at Lawrence Branch Library

7898 Hague Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46256 | Council Districts 5, 4

· March 8 at Franklin Township Trustee Office

6231 S Arlington Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46237 | Council Districts 24, 25

Residents may review and provide feedback on proposed transportation plans or submit new ideas for transportation investment at indymoves.org.