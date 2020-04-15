Indy Library offers online resources to assist remote learning

By Jon Barnes

Communications Specialist, The Indianapolis Public Library

To support students and teachers who are continuing their academic school year via remote instruction, The Indianapolis Public Library is providing a vast collection of free research and study tools at indypl.org that target specific subject areas and meet various curriculum standards.

Most resources can be found in the “Research” section of the library’s website where users can search by subject categories such as “Homework Help” for all grade levels, or in the blog where various tools are highlighted and explained. Library staff have also directly communicated with school systems to emphasize library resources that allow teachers to search for activities by curriculum standard.

During this time, certain publishers of online products have removed restrictions or limits that might normally be in place. These include Tumblebooks, which features e-books and math picture books with animation for grades K – 6, as well as e-books and educator resources for middle school and high school students. The publisher Gale also has resource tools that do not require the use of a library card for all grade levels, including Biography in Context, Global Issues, Opposing Viewpoints, Science, U.S. History and World History.

Other library e-resources that support curriculum standards as well as provide homework help include National Geographic Kids, World Book, Explora for middle schools and high schools, CultureGrams, Sirs Issues Researcher and African American Experience.

Many of these resources can be accessed without a library card. For the ones that do require a card, Marion County students are well positioned to access all of the Library’s electronic resources as a result of an ongoing library card campaign during which more than 77,000 students in grades K – 12 have received free cards.

The blog on the library’s website features tips and guides for teachers, students and all individuals who need help navigating the online resources. In addition, a library hotline is available at (317) 275-4184, or by text at (317) 333-6877, to receive help from a library information specialist, including getting a new library card or finding a lost card number. Personal assistance is also available through the contact link on the library’s website.