Indy BackPack Attack receives grant from UPS

Indy BackPack Attack received a $7,500 grant from The UPS Foundation, which drives global corporate citizenship and philanthropic programs for UPS (NYSE:UPS). The grant will be used toward school supplies to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school.

Since 1999, Indy BackPack Attack has formed a strategic community collaboration with Central Indiana organizations and businesses and has made it our mission to collect school supplies to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school. It’s reported that 87 percent of families in the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) system need help with basic school supplies. With the help of local organizations and businesses, Indy BackPack Attack has collected more than 6 million school supplies since 1999.

Mandy Emery, Indy BackPack Attack chair, stated, “Indy BackPack Attack is so appreciative of the continued support and generosity received from The UPS Foundation. This grant will assist us with our effort to provide children the tools essential to learn and be successful in school and continue our mission to impact student success throughout central Indiana.”

Established in 1951 and based in Atlanta, The UPS Foundation identifies specific areas where its backing clearly impacts social issues. In support of this strategic approach, The UPS Foundation has identified the following focus areas for giving: volunteerism, diversity, community safety and the environment.

In 2017, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $118 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/foundation. To get UPS news direct, visit pressroom.ups.com/RSS.

“The UPS Foundation is honored to support the Indy BackPack Attack’s efforts to collect school supplies to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”

For more information about Indy BackPack Attack or to make a tax-deductible donation please visit: indybackpackattack.org.