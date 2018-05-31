Indy Backpack Attack announces kickoff event

Indy BackPack Attack School Supply Drive, a collaboration of local businesses, organizations and non-profits, whose mission is to collect school supplies to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school, will host its annual kickoff event on June 18 at the Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 West Washington St., Indianapolis. The kickoff event will take place in the Indianapolis Zoo parking lot. This year will mark the 20th year for the Indy BackPack Attack School Supply Drive. During this event, participating businesses and organizations can pick up their collection drive supplies, which includes a free Indy BackPack Attack t-shirt for captains, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the 2018 School Supply Drive running through July 20. Indy BackPack Attack will also receive an official proclamation from Mayor Hogsett’s office declaring June 18 Indy BackPack Attack Day.

It’s reported that 87 percent of families in the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) system need help with basic school supplies. The mission of Indy BackPack Attack is to collect school supplies to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school. With the help of local organizations and businesses, Indy BackPack Attack has collected more than 6 million school supplies since 1999.

Mandy Emery, chair of Indy BackPack Attack stated, “We are looking forward to our 20th Indy BackPack Attack School Supply drive. It’s so heartwarming to have so many local businesses and organizations continue to collaborate for our common goal of putting the tools essential to learn into students’ hands in central Indiana. Many have been with us since the beginning; we are looking forward to another successful drive.”

To register your business or organization as an official 2018 Indy BackPack Attack collection site, to see a complete list of school supplies needed, make a tax deductible donation or for more information, please visit indybackpackattack.org.

About Indy BackPack Attack

Since 1999, Indy BackPack Attack has formed a strategic community collaboration with central Indiana organizations and businesses and has made it our mission to collect school supplies to provide children with the tools they need to succeed in school. Indy BackPack Attack has partnered with United Way of Central Indiana on school supply drives in the surrounding counties. For more information, please visit Indy BackPack Attack online at indybackpackattack.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @BackPackAttack.