INDOT to provide update on I-69 project

State Rep. Dollyne Sherman (R-Indianapolis) encourages local residents to attend upcoming public meetings to receive an update and ask questions concerning the I-69 Section 6 road project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host meetings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and Oct. 24. The first meeting will take place in the Center Grove High School Auditorium, located at 4800 Stones Crossing Road W. in Greenwood. The second will take place in the Perry Meridian High School Auditorium, located at 401 W. Meridian School Road in Indianapolis.

According to INDOT, the I-69 Section 6 project will upgrade the existing State Road 37 to interstate standards from the Indian Creek Bridge south of Martinsville to I-465 in Indianapolis, with limited access only from select interchanges.

Since taking office in June, Sherman has been working with INDOT and local officials in Marion and Johnson counties to ensure the public is informed about this road project.

“Our neighborhoods are directly impacted by this project, and this is an important opportunity for community members to learn what’s ahead and voice any concerns,” Sherman said. “It is encouraging that INDOT is dedicated to communicating with area residents and businesses in a direct and transparent way. They deserve to know what to expect, and how traffic flow and safety risks will be managed. I will continue following their progress and keeping our community informed.”

At the meetings, INDOT will provide an update about the I-69 Section 6 project, review the expected construction timeline and discuss road design changes. The public will also learn how they can participate in an online survey concerning construction. After INDOT’s presentation, residents can ask questions and receive more information on different aspects of the project.

According to INDOT, work on the I-69 Section 6 project in Marion and Johnson counties is expected to begin in early 2021 and conclude by the end of 2024.