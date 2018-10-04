INDOT announces alternative for reconstructing interchange

The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced its preliminary preferred alternative to reconstruct the I-65/I-70 North Split in downtown Indianapolis. The alternative will improve bridge and pavement conditions, correct the most severe safety problems and improve operations, while minimizing the footprint of the interchange. INDOT will not add through lanes to the North Split.

Joe McGuinness, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he has reviewed the new alternative with City of Indianapolis officials.

“INDOT listened to all input and incorporated as many suggestions as possible. Our goal in developing this preliminary preferred alternative remains balancing the need to address safety and aging infrastructure with community impacts,” said McGuinness.

The project will include modern bridge structures, wider sidewalks, improved aesthetics and enhanced landscaping.

The preliminary preferred alternative is presented as part of the North Split project’s alternatives screening report. The report is a detailed compilation of the alternatives development and evaluation effort conducted as part of the federally-mandated environmental review process. Each preliminary alternative was evaluated based on its ability to meet purpose and need performance measures identified for the project. Alternatives were also evaluated based on relative cost and impacts to the natural and human environment.

More information on INDOT’s preliminary preferred alternative and an electronic version of the alternatives screening report can be found online at northsplit.com.

INDOT will host a public open house on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Arsenal Technical High School (1500 E Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202) to describe the process of evaluating alternatives and the results of its analysis. Public comment on the alternatives screening report will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 29.

Following conclusion of the 30-day public comment period, INDOT will continue to accept community input as the environmental review process moves forward. Preliminary design is expected to begin in 2019 and construction is anticipated to begin in 2020.