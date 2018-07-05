Indianapolis receives grant to improve public transit

The Shared-Use Mobility Center has awarded IndyGo with a one year, free technical assistance grant to develop a “mobility-on-demand” (MOD) program for central Indiana. Twenty-eight public transit agencies applied for the program and six were chosen. The program is designed to test out promising MOD strategies and ideas. The proposal for Indianapolis includes developing “mobility districts” with unique transportation needs. The plans would focus on connecting those districts with their existing transit network using the latest technology tools. More information will be available in 2019.

Free technical assistance for MOD business plans

Six public transportation providers from across the country were selected this week for SUMC’s Mobility on Demand On-Ramp program. The On-Ramp, part of a partnership with the Federal Transit Administration, provides an opportunity for transit agencies with promising MOD concepts to receive expert assistance to build those concepts into workable projects. The selected projects came from a pool of nearly 30 applicant agencies from across the US.

The MOD On-Ramp selectees

“We need to continue to innovate in public transit to find new ways to improve and expand transportation options for all. Shared mobility partnerships can test out new technologies and creative ideas that have the potential to improve customers’ rides and increase efficiencies for agencies. New pilots are one of the best ways to develop new service models,” said SUMC Executive Director Sharon Feigon. “We look forward to continuing our work with FTA and the selected agencies to help guide the critical early stages of their projects.”

“FTA is pleased with the level of interest and the variety of ideas proposed in the MOD On-Ramp process,” said Vincent Valdes, Associate Administrator of the FTA’s Office of Research, Demonstration and Innovation. “This makes it clear that communities around the country continue to look to the Mobility on Demand concept as a viable solution to their mobility challenges. We look forward to working with the Shared Use Mobility Center to support the six selectees, learning from them and sharing their learning with agencies around the country.”

Over the next year, the six agencies will work with SUMC and local partners to develop their projects, receiving support through the On-Ramp to:

· Conduct workshops in their communities to determine local mobility needs and set parameters for projects;

· Participate in a national community of practice with peer agencies and related experts as well as access to in-person workshops;

· Utilize research and analysis from SUMC and other experts;

· Collaborate one-on-one with peers and identify resources to meet challenges; and

· Develop a feasible MOD business plan.

As with SUMC’s FTA-supported Innovation and Knowledge Accelerator program, the On-Ramp will build a shared knowledge-base and accelerate learning on issues that affect the implementation of MOD projects and develop resources for use by the wider MOD field.

To learn more about the Mobility on Demand On-Ramp program, go to sharedmobilitycenter.org.