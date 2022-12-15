Indianapolis Public Library kicks off Season’s Readings 2022

The Indianapolis Public Library is kicking off Season’s Readings 2022 with Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsor Sondhi Solutions, inviting Indianapolis residents to pick up a free children’s book to gift to young, loved ones during the holiday season.

Patrons will find Season’s Readings bins full of books at all library locations from Dec. 1 – Jan. 7. Free gift bags with decorative stickers and markers will be provided at most sites. Additionally, patrons can donate new or gently used books for children or teens at any location.

“This partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library allows us to help young children and families build a home library while providing ample opportunities for the community to give back by donating children’s books,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Our goal is to ensure that every child, whether celebrating the holidays, a birthday, a milestone, or simply receiving a gift from a loved one, continues to develop a lifelong love of literature this winter.”

At a launch event on Dec. 5 at the Eagle Branch Library, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Public Library interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes, and Sondhi Solutions external relations director Jeff Roeder donated some favorite titles to the campaign.

“While a library card and routine visits to the library are a great way to provide children with a steady stream of new and interesting books, research shows that growing up surrounded by books at home helps children develop literacy skills,” said Hayes. “Season’s Readings is another tool that will help us achieve our goal of providing access to books and stories.”

Roeder added, “We are honored to be a partner in this annual effort – and proud to share that since 2015 this program has gifted over 4,350 books to local children during the holiday season.”

More information about Season’s Readings can be found at indypl.org.