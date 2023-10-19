Indianapolis Public Library hosts free book fair this Saturday, Oct. 21

Aspiring authors and fans of local literature are invited to attend “Meet an Author, Be an Author,” a book fair hosted by The Indianapolis Public Library. This free all-ages event takes place Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Central Library.

“The book fair is a chance to explore the local literary scene. We have books suitable for all ages covering a variety of genres, from nonfiction to fantasy,” said Jill Edwards, adult program specialist with The Indianapolis Public Library. “We are happy to provide space for local writers to share their work, grow in their craft and make connections and for readers to update their personal library.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with more than 40 authors between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., purchase signed copies of their work and chat with IndyPL Book Selectors about the process of getting their books reviewed and included in the Indianapolis Public Library collection. Guests can also speak with the Indiana Writers Center and the Speed City Sisters in Crime. A new feature this year is a Readings Room, where local authors will give readings from their own books. In addition, between noon and 4 p.m., the library is offering nine free workshops about the writing and publishing process.

Workshop Descriptions include:

The Writing Process – A Scary but Ultimately Rewarding Journey. Join this Sisters in Crime presentation to hear from published short story writers about how and where they get their inspiration, how they write and edit their stories and the outlets for publication they pursue.

Poetics of Witnessing Joy. Through interactive writing prompts and discussions around the work of poets like Ross Gay, Lucille Clifton and more we will explore new ways to witness joy in our own lives through poetry and community.

Oral History for Beginners. Producing a good oral history involves more than just pressing record and asking a few questions. This class will cover the entire process of conducting an oral history project, from selecting the right topic to preserving your work for posterity.

The Perils and Promises of Big AI to Literature. Join the Speed City chapter of Sisters in Crime panel for a timely discussion of artificial intelligence – AI: Promises and Perils. The question isn’t if but how AI will change the work of writers, editors, graphic artists and publishers.

InDesign: A Powerful Tool for Your Book (registration required). Looking for ways to design your book? Adobe InDesign offers many exclusive features to help you create for print and digital formats. In this hands-on session, we will cover basic tools and discover examples from local authors so you can decide if it is the right tool for your book.

Using Humor to Write Pain. This craft intensive will serve as an introduction and guide in using humor, and other forms of levity, to your advantage⁠ – particularly when writing about tough subject matter.

Writing for the Stage and Screen. We will explore the basics of both playwriting and screenwriting, developing the different skills needed to write for theater and film. Topics covered will include the foundations of dramatic structure, script analysis and proper formatting.

The Basics of Publishing. Self-publishing is a practical approach to making real money through writing and reaching actual readers that’s so much more fun than sending endless queries into the void.

Writing about Your Life. Participants in this class will work through a process of dredging up memories, identifying the ones that matter most in the story of their lives they want to tell and consider focus, time frame and structure to make a roadmap for their memoirs.

This event is made possible by Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.