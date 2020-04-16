Indianapolis Public Library announces Call-a-Pacer story schedule

Children and families are invited to hear fun, basketball-inspired children stories read by featured Indiana Pacers players and personalities from April through June on The Indianapolis Public Library’s 24-hour Call-a-Story telephone line.

By dialing (317) 275-4444 or toll-free at (877) 275-9007, or by visiting Pacers.com, listeners can hear recorded stories from Pacers as a way to encourage young ones to develop the reading habit. In addition, individuals can get new Call-a-Pacer wallpaper for their phones every Wednesday on the @PacersSportsEnt Instagram account.

The schedule for this 27th year of Call-a-Pacer stories features:

April 13 – T.J. McConnell reads Dino-Basketball by Lisa Wheeler

April 20 – Alize Johnson reads The Real Slam Dunk by Charisse K. Richardson

April 27 – Goga Bitadze reads Basketball Break by CC Joven

May 4 – T.J. Leaf reads Brendan & Belinda & The Slam Dunk by Anne Rockwell

May 11 – Naz Mitrou-Long reads Short Takes: Fast-Break Basketball Poetry by Charles R. Smith, Jr.

May 18 – Edmond Sumner reads Jimmy’s Boa & the Bungee Jump Slam Dunk by Trinka Hakes Noble

May 26 – Doug McDermott reads Crazy About Basketball by Loris Lesynski

June 1 – Malcolm Brogdan reads The Basketball Blowout by David A. Kelly

June 8 – Myles Turner reads Salt in His Shoes by Deloris Jordan

June 15 – Domas Sabonis reads I Got Next by Daria Peoples-Riley

June 22 – Victor Oladipo reads Tall Tales: Six Amazing Basketball Dreams by Charles R. Smith, Jr.

While the library’s physical locations remain closed during efforts to contain the coronavirus, its many e-books and other free resources can be accessed at indypl.org. When the library reopens, fans will be able to pick up colorful Pacers photo cards and posters and check out books read by the Pacers on the story line.

In 2019, Call-a-Pacer generated 43,758 calls during its 12-week run.

For more information about Call-a-Pacer or other community programs as part of the Pacers Cares initiative, visit pacers.com.