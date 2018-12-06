Indianapolis Indians donate $560,000 to community

The Indianapolis Indians recently finished the 2018 fiscal year with a second straight franchise record of charitable giving. Including monetary donations and in-kind contributions, the Tribe gave back $562,367 to community organizations, the first time its total charitable contribution exceeded $500,000. The Indians operate with a fiscal year of Oct. 1-Sept. 30.

“We’re thrilled to continue building on the impact our franchise has had on Indianapolis for more than 100 years,” said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. “We’re working with the community in several different ways, from field rehabilitations to outreach programs to charitable fundraisers, but they all make an impact for our partners. We thank our fans and sponsors who support us on the diamond and in the community.”

Of the approximately $562,000 in charitable contributions in 2018, more than $269,000 came from gifts in-kind of donated tickets, merchandise and mascot appearances. The other approximately $293,000 came from monetary donations to community events and in-stadium fundraising during Tribe games.

Indians players visited 45 organizations for nearly 200 service hours, while the front office staff volunteered for another 44 organizations for more than 1,000 hours. The club instituted a new staff volunteer program in 2018 that allowed employees to volunteer for local organizations during office hours throughout the year.

Fans were instrumental in two initiatives in 2018. The Tribe auctioned off seven specialty jerseys for themes ranging from MARVEL and DC Comics Super Heroes to Stars & Stripes and Pittsburgh Pirates-inspired jerseys. Fan participation from the auctions drove the total donation for the season to nearly $50,000, another franchise record.

Thursday Craft Beer Nights also received strong fan support in 2018. Proceeds from craft beer ticket packages benefited a different non-profit organization every Thursday night. The Tribe donated nearly $12,000 to 10 non-profits.

Tickets for the 2019 season at Victory Field are on sale now in full- and half-season plans, plus mini and flex plans. Single-game tickets go on sale March 1. For more on the Indianapolis Indians, visit IndyIndians.com.