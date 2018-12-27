Indianapolis firefighter helps Perry Township family

Sondre Byndum was in a car accident in Michigan in 2016 and her Section 8 housing was rescinded due to the fact that she could no longer work. Her elderly neighbor, Boyd, had just lost his wife and he offered to let Sondre and her daughters live with him. The group decided to move to Indiana in 2018 and stayed off and on at a homeless shelter once they arrived. Over the last several months they have lived solely out of their car until they moved into their apartment in Pine Glen several weeks ago. Sondre is not working and the family is in need of everything.

Both of the daughters, Angel Byndum, 9, and Shekinah Edwards, 12, were selected to participate in the IFD Clothe a Child program on Dec. 8. Firefighter Rob McClara and his wife, Toni, were assigned Angel and another firefighter was assigned Shekinah. During the day – which included breakfast, shopping at JCPenney and a return visit to Local 416 Union Hall and Santa, the McClaras learned about Angel’s story. The story touched them deeply.

Angel wasn’t complaining – she was more preoccupied with learning about Rob and Toni and in asking them questions. Rob and Toni asked questions back and were able to learn about her family’s situation. They wanted to help and started a small fundraising effort on Facebook for $3,000 to get the family beds. To date, $2,745 of the $3,000 has been raised and four beds/mattresses were donated by Doug Petroskey at Long’s Furniture World in Franklin. The beds are being delivered today. Since the beds were generously donated, all monies raised will go to purchase additional items for the family.

About Fill the Bell to Clothe a Child:



The IFD Clothe a Child program is solely funded by donations through specific gifts and the Fill the Bell Program. Clothe a Child began in the 1940s as the Mile-O-Dimes campaign in conjunction with the Indianapolis Times Newspaper. When the Times ceased publication in 1965, the IFD established the Fill the Bell to Clothe a Child program and has been an IFD charity for over 53 years. Each year as part of the IFD Clothe a Child program, children in need of assistance are assigned an IFD firefighter, who helps them shop for a warm coat, clothes for school and new shoes for the winter. About $10,000 is spent outfitting the 50 children every year.

Firefighters continue to “stand the bell” for the two weeks prior to Christmas (Dec. 8-24) both at Circle Center Mall (3rd floor) and Castleton Square Mall (Macy’s) from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Please stop by and say hello to your IFD firefighters and help next year’s children with your spare change.