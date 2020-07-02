Indianapolis and Marion County mandates public use of masks starting July 9

Residents of Indianapolis and Marion County will be required to wear masks or face coverings in public starting July 9.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett ordered the mandate following Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement yesterday that Indiana will be moving to Stage 4.5 July 4 instead of the previously planned Stage 5, the last stage of the state’s reopening plan.

Residents will be required to wear masks outside of their homes in indoor spaces, which include office buildings and retail establishments, in addition to outdoor activities such as a sports event or an outside venue where social distancing is not possible.

Exceptions would include children at or under the age of 2 and those with medical conditions that would prevent the use of a mask.

Indiana will continue a 250-person limit on social gatherings.