Indiana to stay at Stage 4.5 through at least another month

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Indiana will remain at Stage 4.5 until at least Aug. 27.

The decision follows an uptick in rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state. “I want to be safe, not sorry,” Holcomb said. “What I’m reminded of on a daily basis is this virus will take what we give it, so it’s incumbent upon us to be on our best behavior and practicing physical distancing and good hygiene and masking up when you can’t put that distance between you.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Christina Box reported that the number of daily positive tests being reported has increased. As of Wednesday, there were an additional 630 positive new cases, bringing the total of all identified cases in the state to 64,299.

In addition, there were eight new deaths yesterday due to COVID-19, bringing the state total number of deaths to 2,733.

Holcomb also announced that state government offices will begin to open Aug. 17, however, local governments may impose more stringent guidelines, if they choose to do so. In the meantime, Hoosiers may continue to meet with agency staff by appointment.

The state also announced that the moratorium on evictions from rental properties and the prohibition on filing foreclosures will be extended through Aug. 14, which aligns with the executive order on the disconnection of utility services.