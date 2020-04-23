Indiana to receive $11.5 million for Coronavirus testing and surveillance

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will distribute more than $11.5 million to Indiana to boost coronavirus testing and surveillance. The funding is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. With this funding, Indiana has now received a total of $26.3 million from the CDC.

“As Indiana continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, this additional funding from the CDC will help expand testing and protect those at risk. This is welcome news for all Hoosiers,” said Senator Young.



According to the CDC, this funding may be used for the following activities:

Establishing or enhancing the ability to aggressively identify cases, conduct contact tracing and follow up, as well as implement appropriate containment measures.

Improving morbidity and mortality surveillance.

Enhancing testing capacity.

Controlling COVID-19 in high-risk settings and protecting vulnerable or high-risk populations.

Working with healthcare systems to manage and monitor system capacity.

To view Senator Young’s coronavirus assistance toolkit, click HERE.