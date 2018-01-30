Indiana Senate: end-of-life-care plans, opioid treatment and dental health

Kirchhofer’s bill ensuring end-of-life care plans are followed advances to the Senate

The House of Representatives advanced State Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer’s (R-Beech Grove) legislation on Monday to ensure the wishes of patients suffering from a serious illness are honored.

A physician order for scope of treatment, or POST form, details end-of-life care plans agreed upon by a patient and their physician. This legal document is binding and enforceable during medical emergencies, even if the patient is incapacitated. Current law requires a doctor’s signature for a POST form to be enforceable. Under Kirchhofer’s proposal, an advanced practice nurse or physician assistant could also implement POST forms in collaboration with a patient. This legislation would also allow POST forms to be electronically signed.

“It’s critical we establish procedures to ensure patients receive the medical care they want even if they can no longer speak for themselves,” said Kirchhofer, chair of the House Committee on Public Health. “In medical emergencies, every second is crucial. This legislation would empower more medical professionals, including advanced practice nurses and physician assistants, to discuss these serious matters with a patient and agree upon clear guidelines for their end-of-life care, such as a do-not-resuscitate order.”

Additionally, Kirchhofer’s legislation would align Indiana law with several other states, allowing POST forms to apply across state lines. This proposal would also define a priority order or hierarchy for those authorized to provide consent, such as family members, in the event the patient is incapacitated. Kirchhofer said creating a priority order would prevent the waste of time and resources if a specific family member cannot be located or consensus cannot be reached among close family members.

House Bill 1119 now moves to the Senate for consideration. Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about this legislation.

House committee to consider Kirchhofer’s bill creating new opioid treatment programs

The House Committee on Public Health on Wednesday is set to hear State Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer’s (R-Beech Grove) legislation that would add nine new opioid treatment programs across the state.

Indiana currently has 18 treatment centers. Under Kirchhofer’s legislation, nine certified community mental health centers or general acute care hospitals could apply to the Division of Mental Health and Addiction to operate a new opioid treatment program after June 30, 2018. The Division of Mental Health and Addiction would have administrative and oversight responsibility of the programs.

“In order to truly combat Indiana’s opioid epidemic, we have to treat addiction as the disease it is,” said Kirchhofer, chair of the House Committee on Public Health. “By pairing opioid treatment programs with local hospitals, Hoosiers will be able to receive additional wrap-around services, including medical treatment and counseling. These services will help those struggling with addiction to be more successful in their treatment program.”

Kirchhofer said the geographic location of these future programs will be an important consideration during the approval process as the state works to ensure every Hoosier is within an hour drive of an opioid treatment program facility.

This proposal would also provide provisional credentialing to Hoosier mental health professionals who are qualified to treat those with addiction when they change employers. According to Kirchhofer, this would streamline the hiring process for addiction treatment providers, accelerating the delivery of qualified treatment to those who need it.

The House Committee on Public Health will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the House Chamber. House Bill 1007 is eligible for committee amendments and public testimony.

Visit iga.in.gov to watch the committee hearing live and to learn more about House Bill 1007.

House supports Frizzell’s bill expanding access to dental health services

The House of Representatives advanced State Rep. Dave Frizzell’s (R-Indianapolis) legislation Thursday that would expand Hoosier’s access to dental health care in rural and underserved areas.

Frizzell’s legislation would allow a collaborative agreement to be established between a dentist and a dental hygienist, allowing dental hygienists to perform basic oral care procedures, like annual cleanings. Frizzell said this agreement would require a practicing dentist to be readily available to provide emergency communication and consultation with the dental hygienist during all procedures.

“In 2016, only 16 of Indiana’s 92 counties had an adequate supply of dentists,” Frizzell said. “Allowing dentists and dental hygienists to enter into an access practice agreement will ensure that Hoosiers in underserved areas of the state can receive important preventative care. This is a major step forward in increasing access to oral health care across the state, particularly in rural areas.”

Additionally, Frizzell’s proposal would require the patient to sign a consent form before a dental hygienist could provide services under an access practice agreement, keeping patients in control of their oral care. Indiana would become the 41st state to allow such arrangements between a dentist and a dental hygienist. Frizzell said both the Indiana Dental Association and Indiana Dental Hygienists’ Association testified in support of this bill.

House Bill 1116 now moves to the Senate for consideration. Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about this legislation.