Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

An Indiana National Guard soldier on orders as an embedded observer controller/trainer with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf died at Fort Hood, Texas Thursday night in a tactical vehicle accident.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Michael St. John, 29, of Greenwood served as an infantryman with Company B, 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, Indiana Army National Guard.

“For those who knew and worked with Staff Sgt. St. John, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family,” said Lt. Col. Chad Pittman, commander of the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. “He continually sought ways to ensure the success of subordinates, better himself as leader and contribute to the achievements the organization. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.”

The cause of his death is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

St. John previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NATO Medal and Indiana Military Volunteer Emblem.

St. John was a father and husband.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement:

Janet and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends grieving the loss of Indiana native, Andrew St. John, who passed away Thursday evening at Fort Hood in Texas. He served with distinction and was known as someone who always put others above himself. I ask all Hoosiers around the state join us in honoring his service and ultimate sacrifice to our state and nation.