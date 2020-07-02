Indiana moves to Stage 4.5 of state’s reopening plan starting July 4

Yesterday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the state’s Back on Track program will move to Stage 4.5 on July 4. Previous plans were to begin Stage 5, the state’s last stage of reopening, this Saturday.

Holcomb explained that the decision to delay Stage 5 was due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. Stage 4.5, which includes current guidelines of gatherings of up to 250, will continue through at least July 18.

Additional guidelines continuing through July 18 include the following:

In-restaurant dining operating at 75 percent capacity with social distancing

Bar seating in restaurants remaining at a 50 percent capacity

Bars and nightclubs operating at 50 percent capacity

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites operating at a 50 percent capacity

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities open at a 50 percent capacity

Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities operating at a 50 percent capacity; reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time

Raceways open at a 50 percent grandstand capacity

K-12 school operations may start the 2020-21 academic year; extra-curricular and co-curricular activities may start July 6

State government building access available by appointment. State employees are required to wear masks in public areas, with exceptions.

Personal services may continue operations with restrictions

Gyms, fitness centers and other workout facilities continue operations with restrictions

Beginning July 4, fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open, as well as youth overnight camps. Outdoor and indoor visitation at assisted living facilities and nursing homes may resume in accordance with ISDH visitation guidelines. Hospital visitations are encouraged with precautions. Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with a 50 percent spectator capacity. Conventions may resume following the Gatherings and Meetings Guidelines of Executive Order 20-32, which outlines how single and multiple-site venues may operate.

Hoosiers 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities. For more information, go to backontrack.in.gov.