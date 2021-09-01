Indiana Members reward local scholars

Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, recently awarded $63,000 in scholarships and grants through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship as well as other scholarships.

The Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program was established to honor Robert E. Martin

for more than four decades of dedication and service as a board member of IMCU as well as his

commitment to education throughout his career as Vice Chancellor for Administration and

Finance at Indiana University Purdue-University at Indianapolis (IUPUI). The scholarships are

available to college students that are members of Indiana Members Credit Union. Applications

are accepted annually from January 1 through March 31.

The following local students each received a $5,000 Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship:

Amy Norris, Southport High School/Xavier University

Jillian Stafford, Roncalli High School/Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

“We are extremely honored to award these scholarships and grants to these deserving students and organizations,” said Ron Collier, president and CEO of IMCU. “IMCU was founded on the campus of IUPUI over 60 years ago, and is passionate about supporting the education system and helping our youth succeed.”