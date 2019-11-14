Indiana Humanities awards two Johnson County nonprofits with grants

Schools, libraries and other organizations from Gary to Jeffersonville recently received Action Grants from Indiana Humanities for projects ranging from a conference on Native American war chiefs to a book-and-film discussion series about spies.
Action Grants offer up to $3,000 to support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs. Applications for these grants are accepted throughout the year and reviewed on a monthly basis.
“Our Action Grants allow us to support valuable humanities programming across the entire state,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We’re always amazed at the creativity of our grant partners and their ability to leverage our investment to deliver meaningful programs that have impact.”
The following organizations received Action Grants from June through October 2019:
- Tobias Leadership Center, Indianapolis
- National Center for Great Lakes Native American Culture, Portland
- University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne
- Indiana’s Historic Pathways, Jasper
- Clark County Museum, Jeffersonville
- Girls Inc. of Johnson County, Franklin
- Middlebury Community Public Library, Middlebury
- Calumet Heritage Partnership, Gary
- Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society, Fort Wayne
- Butler University, Indianapolis
- Indianapolis Propylaeum, Indianapolis
- Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, Indianapolis
- Johnson County Public Library, Franklin
Here are descriptions of the Johnson County projects:
Flights of Imagination: Introducing Bird Study, Bird Art and the History of Avian Conservation to Girls
Girls Inc. of Johnson County, Franklin
Awarded: $3,000
Timeline: October 2019 through May 2020
Girls Inc. of Johnson County will conduct a yearlong series of workshops that introduce young women to the study of birds, specifically in areas of art, music, literature and science. Led by ornithologists, environmental conservationists and professors of history, art and political science, the workshops will look deeply at humanity’s relationship to birds.
Authors at JCPL: A Visit with Tomi Adeyemi
Johnson County Public Library, Franklin
Awarded: $2,935
Timeline: Dec. 9, 2019
The Johnson County Public Library will bring bestselling teen author Tomi Adeyemi to Franklin to discuss her newest book, Children of Virtue and Vengeance. In addition to holding a moderated conversation with the Nigerian-American writer about her work, the library will host Epiphany Dance Collective, a West African dance company that will further enhance cultural understanding through traditional drumming, chants and dances.