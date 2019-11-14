Indiana Humanities awards two Johnson County nonprofits with grants

Schools, libraries and other organizations from Gary to Jeffersonville recently received Action Grants from Indiana Humanities for projects ranging from a conference on Native American war chiefs to a book-and-film discussion series about spies.

Action Grants offer up to $3,000 to support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs. Applications for these grants are accepted throughout the year and reviewed on a monthly basis.

“Our Action Grants allow us to support valuable humanities programming across the entire state,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We’re always amazed at the creativity of our grant partners and their ability to leverage our investment to deliver meaningful programs that have impact.”

The following organizations received Action Grants from June through October 2019:

Tobias Leadership Center, Indianapolis

National Center for Great Lakes Native American Culture, Portland

University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Indiana’s Historic Pathways, Jasper

Clark County Museum, Jeffersonville

Girls Inc. of Johnson County, Franklin

Middlebury Community Public Library, Middlebury

Calumet Heritage Partnership, Gary

Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society, Fort Wayne

Butler University, Indianapolis

Indianapolis Propylaeum, Indianapolis

Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, Indianapolis

Johnson County Public Library, Franklin

Here are descriptions of the Johnson County projects:

Flights of Imagination: Introducing Bird Study, Bird Art and the History of Avian Conservation to Girls

Girls Inc. of Johnson County, Franklin

Awarded: $3,000

Timeline: October 2019 through May 2020

Girls Inc. of Johnson County will conduct a yearlong series of workshops that introduce young women to the study of birds, specifically in areas of art, music, literature and science. Led by ornithologists, environmental conservationists and professors of history, art and political science, the workshops will look deeply at humanity’s relationship to birds.

Authors at JCPL: A Visit with Tomi Adeyemi

Johnson County Public Library, Franklin

Awarded: $2,935

Timeline: Dec. 9, 2019

The Johnson County Public Library will bring bestselling teen author Tomi Adeyemi to Franklin to discuss her newest book, Children of Virtue and Vengeance. In addition to holding a moderated conversation with the Nigerian-American writer about her work, the library will host Epiphany Dance Collective, a West African dance company that will further enhance cultural understanding through traditional drumming, chants and dances.