Indiana Film Race coming to Johnson County

Three different filmmakers will descend upon Johnson County now that it has been selected as one of the counties where filming will take place during the 2020 Indiana Film Race.

As part of Johnson County’s participation in the race, it will host the first Indiana Short Film Showcase, featuring all three films from last year’s inaugural Indiana Film Race, as well as two other short films.

The public is invited to a free reception and movie screening Nov. 4. There will be food, wine samples from Mallow Run Winery and craft beer samples from Taxman Brewing Company at the reception, set for 5-6:30 p.m. at Johnson County Museum of History, 135 N. Main St., Franklin.

Then, from 6:30-8 p.m., the five short films will be shown at The Historic Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St., Franklin. In addition to seeing the short films, attendees will hear short presentations from representatives of Heartland Film Festival, Indy Film Fest, Film Indiana, Film Indy and Hoosier Films.

Festival Country Indiana, the official tourism agency in Johnson County, is sponsoring the Nov. 4 reception and short film screening, and worked to bring the Indiana Film Race to Johnson County in 2020.

Moviemakers will come to Johnson County and a few other counties next June to film the scripts they have written, but with local landmarks and attractions in the background. The filming is tentatively planned for such spots as Indy South Greenwood Airport, Mallow Run Winery, The Apple Works, Johnson County Park, Franklin College and downtown Franklin.

The filmmakers will compete to see who can create the best film in a short period of time and win the prize money that will be offered.

“We are excited to bring the Indiana Film Race to our county next year and to forge a partnership with the folks at Indiana Film Race,” said Kenneth Kosky, director of tourism for Festival Country Indiana.

“Our goal is to be part of the filming in future years and to bring the Indiana Short Film Showcase back to the Artcraft every year. We’re especially excited for when the 2020 films will showcase scenes from throughout Johnson County.”

Visit festivalcountryindiana.com/the-indiana-short-film-showcase-and-reception for more information.