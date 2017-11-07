Four Top Authors Named as 2017 Indiana Authors Award Winners

Four authors with Indiana ties have been honored as recipients of the 2017 Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award, a program of The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation that celebrates those who have influenced the literary landscape of Indiana and the nation.

During the October 21 Awards Dinner at Central Library, former Ft. Wayne resident Kekla Magoon, a children’s and young adult author whose works include Rock and the River and the Robyn Hoodlum Adventures series, was recognized as the winner of the $10,000 National Author Award.

“I’m thrilled to receive this award. It’s an honor to have my work recognized in my home state,” said Magoon, who serves on the faculty at the Vermont College of Fine Art.

Winner of the $7,500 Regional Author Award is Thorntown, Indiana native Lori Rader-Day, author of The Day I Died, The Black Hour and Little Pretty Things. The $6,000 award winner in Genre Excellence for Middle School Fiction is Indianapolis native John David Anderson, author of Ms. Bixby’s Last Day, a New York Times Editors’ Choice. Honored with the $5,000 Emerging Author Award was Francesca Zappia of Indianapolis, author of Made You Up and the online serial The Children of Hypnos.

“Every Hoosier has a story to share, and these talented authors are sharing their unique stories and perspectives in remarkable ways,” said Marianne Glick, Director at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Family Foundation. “It is an honor to recognize their work through the Indiana Authors Award.”

In addition to a cash prize, each winner’s chosen Indiana public library will receive a $2,500 grant from The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. The award winners’ designated libraries are: Kekla Magoon (Pontiac Branch of the Allen County, IN Public Library); Lori Rader-Day (Thorntown, IN Public Library); John David Anderson (Lawrence Branch of IndyPL); and Francesca Zappia (Franklin Road Branch of IndyPL). Since the Award’s inception in 2009, selected authors have won a total of $214,500, and selected libraries have received $77,500 in grants.

Award nominations were submitted from across the state in early spring and winners were selected by a statewide award panel. Nominations for the 2018 Indiana Authors Award will open in February.

Visit indianaauthorsaward.org for more information.

