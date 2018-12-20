IMPD, stakeholders to address gun violence

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) joined other public safety stakeholders this week to begin developing a three-year strategic plan aimed at addressing gun violence in the Indianapolis community. The plan will leverage ongoing efforts to combat violent crime and foster further collaboration between local law enforcement, prosecutorial agencies and the community.

“Pairing national best practices with locally-tailored strategies is a proven model for enhancing public safety efforts,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “The development of this strategic plan embraces that model and continues collaboration with our federal partners to make Indianapolis a safer city.”

U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) representatives spent two days in Indianapolis as officials from the IMPD, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and Marion County Community Corrections met to begin the strategic planning process. This technical assistance comes as part of Indianapolis’ participation in the National Public Safety Partnership (PSP).

“We spent the last two days developing the framework of a strategic plan to address gun violence in Indy. The next steps are to refine the plan and then the hard work of implementation by all of the stakeholders will begin,” said Nola M. Joyce, Strategic Site Liaison for PSP.

PSP is an innovative framework that enables the DOJ to support local law enforcement and prosecution authorities in aggressively investigating and prosecuting crime. In Indianapolis, PSP has taken the Operations Approach, building on national best practices to develop tailored, intelligence-driven enforcement strategies for short- and long-term violent crime reduction, with specific attention devoted to gun violence.

“I’m excited about the prospect of strengthening our already-strong relationships with involved community groups, area law enforcement agencies, and non-governmental organizations to work together in an even more focused way to reduce gun violence,” said IMPD East District Commander Roger Spurgeon, who participated in the strategic planning session.

The new plan will align with IMPD’s existing efforts to address violence in the community, including a crackdown on the illegal possession of firearms by violent offenders as part of Mayor Hogsett’s comprehensive violent crime reduction strategy. Announced last December, the strategy also includes neighborhood-level interventions and expanded access to wraparound services.

“IMPD continues to deploy every tool in our toolbox to make Indianapolis safer,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “The development of this strategic plan will help establish a lasting coordination structure between public safety agencies and the community. We continue to be intelligence-led and target-specific in our efforts to rid communities of violence and enhance residents’ hope and trust in our collective public safety efforts.”

In April, IMPD returned to community-based beat policing city-wide, rolling out 78 beats across the city that allow officers to get out of their cars and build relationships in the neighborhoods they serve. The City has invested nearly $3 million in grassroots organizations engaged in crime prevention through grants awarded in 2018.