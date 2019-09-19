IMPD Southeast Narcotics and Flex Team seize fentanyl, heroin and cash after serving warrant

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Southeast District Narcotics (SDN) detectives, with the assistance of the Southeast District Flex Team (SFT), seized dangerous narcotics, cash and made two arrests after warrant service.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, SDN detectives were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 2100 block of Redfern Dr., where narcotics activity had been observed. Detectives alleged that 44-year-old Marlon Baker was dealing narcotics from that residence. A warrant was obtained for the residence and when Baker returned home in a vehicle, a traffic stop was conducted. In the vehicle with Baker was 35-year-old Carley Woodward, who was detained at that time.

During the search of the residence, detectives seized the following:

Approximately 4oz of fentanyl

Heroin

Over 5k in cash

Narcotic paraphernalia

Marlon Baker and Carley Woodward were arrested on suspicion of dealing and possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Narcotics detectives and Flex Teams across the city investigate to locate and identify those who would distribute deadly drugs, such as the ones located in this seizure, to ensure the community is a safer place. It is important that the community continue to look out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods and report it to their local police departments to help strengthen their neighborhoods and partnerships with local law enforcement. The IMPD would like to thank the community for their ongoing efforts in helping to make Indianapolis a safer place to live, work and play!

