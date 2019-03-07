IMPD & OPHS announce staffing changes

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach and Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) Director Paul Babcock made appointments designed to foster stronger collaboration across city public safety agencies. The changes mean IMPD officers will have better access to the resources and technologies that support their service to Indianapolis neighborhoods and make their jobs safer.

Captain Harold (Steve) Turner appointed Major of the IMPD Criminal Investigations Division

Chief Roach has appointed Harold (Steve) Turner as Major of the Criminal Investigations Division. A 23-year veteran of the IMPD, Major Turner brings a wide depth of experience to the Criminal Investigations Division. Over his career, Major Turner has managed community-facing programs such as the civilian volunteer police, built bridges of trust with residents as the LGBTQ Liaison, and has served in roles ranging from District Shift Lieutenant to Professional Standards Commander and most recently, Night Watch Captain. Turner is currently detailed as the project manager for the body-worn camera study and will continue this detail in his new role, helping to create deeper connections between the Operations Division officers who wear the technology and the detectives who would utilize the captured footage in investigations.

Commander Kevin Wethington appointed Chief of Public Safety Communications Division of OPHS

Director Babcock has appointed Commander Wethington as Chief of Public Safety Communications (PSC). With 13 years of experience in public safety technology, Chief Wethington is actively managing the upgrade of the Computer Aided Dispatch system, Police Records Management system and the entire public safety radio system supported by PSC. Chief Wethington will remain a sworn officer serving at the appointed rank of Deputy Chief, serving to break down silos between IMPD officers and the city division that manages the technology they utilize to help keep residents safe.