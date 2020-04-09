IMPD Officer fatally shot on east side while responding to domestic disturbance call

By Nancy Price

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call at an east side apartment complex near 21st Street and North Franklin Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Patrol Officer Breann Leath, 24, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Leath was a Southport High School graduate and a mother to a child. She was also a graduate of IMPD’s 16th recruit class and a member of the Indiana Army National Guard.

“Officer Leath gave her life as she answered the call of duty,” said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb in a statement. “Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Policse Department. I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”

State Senator J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) also issued the following statement: “I’d like to express my deepest sympathies and send my deepest condolences to Officer Leath’s family and her fellow police officers during this very difficult time. Today is a truly sad day for our city. Let us grieve and celebrate Officer Leath who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve us all. May her legacy carry on for years to come.”

A statement from the Southport Police Department’s Facebook page is as follows: “Today, the community lost a hero. IMPD Police Officer and Southport High School graduate Breann Leath was killed in the line of duty responding to a call. Please keep her family and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your service, Officer Leath.”

A Facebook post from the IMPD East District stated: “Always the shining example of what an IMPD Officer should be … Doing the right things things for the right reason. Officer Leath … we will miss you. (Especially your smile.) Rest Easy, sister. We’ve got the watch from here.”

IMPD News on Facebook added: “It is with a heavy heart that IMPD Chief Randall Taylor announces the untimely death of IMPD East District Officer Breann Leath. Officer Leath was a loving mother. A veteran. Daughter of a public servant family. And the example of what an IMPD officer should be. she will be sorely missed.”

Leath was the second female IMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty. Officer Theresa Jean Hawkins was killed in 1993.

This is a developing story and will be updated.