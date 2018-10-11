IMPD event to raise money for cancer

On National Coffee with a Cop Day – a day designed to celebrate relationships between officers and the communities they serve – the IMPD is giving back to our community, announcing the IMPD “We are Tougher than Cancer” Fall Fundraising Campaign. The campaign will run from October through November, raising funds and awareness for cancers that impact both women’s and men’s health.

“Last year, our No-Shave November campaign did more than raise funds. Having bearded officers in our neighborhoods sparked conversations that not only helped to build trust in the community but raised awareness about an illness that has impacted many of us in one way or another,” stated IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “I encourage the people of Indianapolis to join our officers in this expanded fall fundraising campaign, raising money that will impact our community directly. Together, we are tougher than cancer.”

Last year’s No-Shave November fundraising campaign was a first for the IMPD and raised over $27,000. This year, since the fall fundraising campaign was announced internally to officers, the IMPD has already raised over $17,000.

This year, IMPD has partnered with the Indy Public Safety Foundation (IPSF), a nonprofit organization that works closely with Indy’s public safety agencies. IPSF established a donation site to help collect tax-deductible contributions throughout the campaign.

“The goals of this campaign align with IPSF’s mission to build relationships between first responders and the community,” said IPSF Director Dane Nutty. “We are happy to play a small role in assisting IMPD officers and civilian employees support three incredible organizations.”

All monies raised during the campaign will go to local nonprofit organizations, which have been identified as follows:

· 25 percent will benefit the Wounded Guardian Program to assist IMPD officers in need.

· 37.5 percent will benefit Indiana Women in Need (IWIN) Foundation , which supports individuals statewide receiving treatment for breast cancer by relieving emotional, physical, and financial burdens.

· 37.5 percent will benefit the Little Red Door Cancer Agency , which works to reduce the physical, emotional and financial burdens of cancer for medically underserved residents of central Indiana.

Participating officers have been authorized by Chief Roach to grow a beard or wear a pink shirt under their uniform shirt to show support through the end of November. Individual officers who raise $500 or more will be authorized to keep the beard and/or wear the pink shirt through the end of the year. To donate on behalf of an officer to help them reach their $500 goal, enter the officer’s name in the “Behalf of Officer” field.

The IMPD would like to encourage residents to join us in raising awareness in their inaugural 2018 IMPD Cancer Awareness Fall Fundraising Campaign! Together, we can make a difference!