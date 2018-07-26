IMF awards grants through scholarship and legacy programs

Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union, hosted its 2018 Grant Recipient Awards Banquet on June 28 at Primo’s South in Indianapolis and awarded $60,000 in grants through its Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program and Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant Program.

The Robert E. Martin Collegiate Scholarship Program was established to honor Robert E. Martin for his 42 years of dedication and service as a board member of IMCU as well as his commitment to education throughout his career as Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance at Indiana University Purdue-University at Indianapolis (IUPUI). The scholarships are available to college students that are members of Indiana Members Credit Union. Applications are accepted annually from Jan. 1 through March 31.

The following recipients are Southside residents:

Tial Par, 2016 Southport High School/Butler University – $5,000

Bode Hoover, 2018 Franklin Central High School/Purdue University – $5,000

Joan Wolfe worked for Indiana Members Credit Union for 27 years and was a huge supporter of Indiana Members Foundation’s mission to provide schoolchildren with the necessities essential for learning and succeeding in their education. Joan lost her fight with cancer in March 2013 but her fight to help children succeed continues with the Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant Program.

The purpose of the Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant Program is to assist schools and community organizations that help children to achieve success in learning. Applications are accepted annually March 1 through April 30.

Four grants were awarded through the Joan Wolfe Legacy Grant Program to the following organizations:

Cancer Support Community, Kids Connect – $2,500

Christel House Academy Inc., CHASSIS – $2,500

Children’s Bureau, Rachel Glick Courage Center Artist-in-Residency Program – $2,500

Vision Impaired Preschool Indiana “VIPS”, Orientation and Mobility Program – $2,500

“We are thrilled to award these scholarships and grants to these deserving students and organizations,” said Ron Collier, president and CEO of IMCU. “IMCU was founded on the campus of IUPUI over 60 years ago and is passionate about supporting the education system and helping children succeed in school.”