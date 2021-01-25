Greenwood man is first customer at I Heart Mac & Cheese opening

I Heart Mac & Cheese Indianapolis celebrates grand opening

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches, celebrated the grand opening of its second Indiana location in Indianapolis on January 13. Opening day festivities included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Indy Chamber of Commerce, a grand prize of free mac and cheese for one year to the first purchasing customer, and socially distanced activities including raffle drawings and I Heart Mac & Cheese swag bags.

“My wife Liz and I are so grateful for the support we’ve received from the Hoosier community, many of whom came out to celebrate the opening of our second I Heart Mac & Cheese in Indianapolis,” said Matt Griffin, I Heart Mac and Cheese franchisee. “We are thrilled to partner with our community in new ways as we expand, and we are so honored to have been able to donate nearly $300 to Riley Children’s Hospital, from our recent grand opening.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese Indianapolis’ first paying customer was Dex Keizers, a military veteran from Greenwood, (pictured left), who won free mac and cheese creations for one year. Determined to be first in line, Keizers arrived six hours prior to the event. Additionally, all children enjoyed a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regular priced item. Fostering its commitment to giving back, the restaurant raised $270 for the Riley Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves as the fundraising arm of Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Fundraising will continue for the foundation throughout the month of January.

“Riley Children’s Foundation relies on the generosity of our community to fund exceptional care for kids as well as critical research focused on new treatments and cures,” said Alane Helmer, assistant vice president of corporate and foundation giving at Riley Children’s Foundation. “We are grateful for our new partnership with I Heart Mac & Cheese and for its commitment to helping Hoosier children.”

Catering to every age, lifestyle and craving, the new I Heart Mac & Cheese is located at 910 W 10th St. Suite 10 and serves a variety health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, and gluten-free pasta in addition to traditional mac & cheese, grilled cheese and Mac Bites. As part of its planned ongoing specials, I Heart Mac & Cheese in Indianapolis will honor first responders, medical professionals, teachers and members of the military – both active-duty and veterans – by offering them a 25 percent discount on menu items. Kids Eat Free with the purchase of an adult entrée every Monday.

For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese Indianapolis, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/locations or call (317) 602-3334. Follow the Indianapolis location on Facebook at Facebook.com/iheartmacandcheeseindianapolis.