I have friends in ‘high’ places

By Rick Hinton

I have quite a few friends. I have a smaller number of closer ones. We all should. This smaller number can often be the voice of logic … helpful in assisting your journey through life. And, when this journey involves the paranormal, it becomes even more invaluable. One friend I am proud to claim is Kenny Biddle

As a paranormal investigator, I have read several books on the subject. Many are intriguing, some are gibberish; you get what you settle upon, more confused than ever. It’s a big wide paranormal world out there! And open to interpretation. Kenny gives his own two cents, which of late, and a reassessment of my own personal reflection, fires on all cylinders.

Kenny Biddle (nicknamed Mr. Awesome to those in the know) is an avid Star Wars, Cosplay, Star Trek, Bigfoot, UFO and numerous other anomalies of the human condition. “I’m a fun guy,” he states. I believe him. “Yes, I’m a skeptic, but still enjoy the classic ghost story.” He’s an author, with musings featured in several books regarding the paranormal. He formed the Anomalies Research Society (partnering with Sharon Hill) and is an independent photography consultant for Mutual UFO Network in several eastern states. I myself was a MUFON investigator for a brief time in Indiana until extreme silliness ensued! “I ask a LOT of questions. A LOT!” he declares. This has rubbed some feathers as you might expect. Yet … it should give pause to critical thought, if you’re into that.

Kenny has a personal blog on Facebook called I Am Kenny Biddle. Love him or hate him, those involved in the paranormal should hear him, for nothing more than objectivity in what they’re trying to achieve, tromping through the still early morning hours in a purported haunted location, trying to get evidence. His mission statement says it all, and then some:

What I’m about …

“I originally created this page to vent my frustrations about the paranormal community – pointing out mistakes, misfaceidentification, issues with methodology and procedures, bad evidence, useless equipment and so on … and I did so with a bit of an attitude (to say the least).”

“In the beginning, I was a bit harsh – especially in my videos. Along the way, as the page grew, and I’ve connected with more enthusiasts on both sides (believers and skeptics), I’ve learned as much as I’ve taught. I’ve learned how to better engage those with opposing viewpoints and opinions and communicate valid, science-based information. I’ve learned how to provide detailed analysis of what is presented as ‘paranormal evidence’ to those that do not have an adequate understanding of photography. And just maybe, I’ll be able to promote critical thinking and reason along the way.”

“I base my investigations, research and work on facts, opinions expressed by professionals (not ghost hunters) in the respective fields, and my own knowledge and experience. I just tell it like I see it – which means I follow the data to a logical conclusion. I don’t start with a conclusion and only look for data that supports it.”

“You may not always like what I have to say. You may downright get pissed off at me but that’s not my goal. My goal is to help improve the quality of data and evidence being gathered, and the understanding that needs to go along with it. I’m not claiming to have all the answers … far from it. I reach out to a lot of people with far more knowledge than I have. I want to help, not anger.”