Hubler Automotive Group to become facility partner of the Greenwood Fieldhouse

Hubler Automotive Group will be the premier facility partner of the Greenwood Fieldhouse until 2031.

Under the agreement, Hubler will contribute financially to the Greenwood Parks Foundation each year to further support recreational athletics at the fieldhouse and in the city as a whole. The funding will be used to maintain and increase recreational opportunities at the Fieldhouse and beyond for years to come.

Along with the partnership, the Hubler Automotive Group logo will be displayed on the front of the fieldhouse when completed.

“The Parks and Recreation Department has done an outstanding job on this project, which will harmoniously blend the old with the new, exemplifying Greenwood as the city of pride and progress,” said Mark Myers, Greenwood Mayor, in a press release. “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the team at Hubler Automotive Group for their commitment. Partnerships like this one are critical for communities to thrive, and we are eager to bear witness to the benefits of this mutually beneficial relationship.”

The Fieldhouse is set to finish construction by the end of the year, and will be a modern sports and fitness complex anchoring the redevelopment of the former Greenwood Middle School site downtown.

“The Greenwood Parks Foundation is beyond excited for the opening of the Greenwood Fieldhouse,” said Krista Taggart, president of the foundation in a press release. “Hubler’s decision to invest in our parks and recreation opportunities for our community will directly benefit all Greenwood residents and will help us to continue providing diverse, authentic amenities and opportunities for all ages. We greatly look forward to the decade ahead.”

Once completed, the Greenwood Fieldhouse will include an elevated indoor running and walking track, two multi-purpose turf fields – which can be used for soccer, lacrosse and several other sports – basketball/volleyball courts and several indoor pickle ball courts.

This agreement with Hubler Automotive Group is the parks’ largest public-private partnership ever.

“We are excited and grateful for this opportunity to partner with the City of Greenwood and to help the Greenwood Fieldhouse become a staple destination in our community,” said Brooke Hubler, general manager of Hubler Automotive Group in a press release. “Exercise and wellness are critical components of healthy living, and we are proud to align ourselves with the Fieldhouse as it encourages our residents to embrace active lifestyles.”