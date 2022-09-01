How do you lead today’s upcoming leaders?

By Mike Heffner

The younger adults (ages 18-28) that are entering or recently joined the workforce (often referred to as Gen Z) are unique compared to my generation (Gen X), but they still want to work and genuinely do a good job. When it comes to leading the next generation, I’ve noticed five areas that are important.

Vulnerability – I am seeing a big need post Covid for this age group to be open to failure and pain. They want leaders that can show being vulnerable is not a weakness. We should be honest when things do not go well, sharing real stories and owning up to things. This allows for trust to be built. Life is tough and full of struggles. Things will not always go right and it’s OK to fail. That’s how we grow.

I enjoy leading the young adults that are going to be the upcoming leaders for our teams and companies. They know what they want and even though it is different than what I wanted at that same age, I do think they genuinely want to work and do an excellent job. Their needs and terms are different and if as employers and leaders we can offer that, then we will see a hard-working group of people that will make a difference in the future.

This article is written by Mike Heffner, the owner of the local Greenwood Express Employment Professionals franchise. Contact Mike at Mike.Heffner@expresspros.com, @IndySouthMike on Twitter or visit ExpressIndySouth.com.