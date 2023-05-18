Hope Academy to celebrate 17th commencement ceremony

Hope Academy, Indiana’s only recovery high school, is celebrating its 17th graduating class this Saturday, May 20, at Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center on the campus of the University of the Indianapolis at 1400 E Hanna Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46227.

The academy is a tuition-free, public charter high school in Indianapolis for teens in recovery from substance-use disorders. Their mission is to provide a safe, sober and challenging academic experience.

The seven seniors who are graduating on May 20 have overcome significant obstacles to make it to this momentous day, focusing both on academic achievement and their recovery from substance use disorder. Hope Academy invites the community to celebrate their academic achievements and sobriety milestones at the 2023 Commencement.

Speakers include the following: Keynote Speaker, Doug Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement, State of Indiana; guest speaker, Jacob Gilliatte, Gilliatte General Contractors; alumna speaker, Caitlin Rhodes, Hope Academy Class of 2012; and Tim Clark, Simon Youth Foundation VP of Program Services of the Simon Youth Foundation.

Colleen Kenney, Hope Academy Board Chair, will be presenting the Dr. Sigurd H. Zielke Scholarship.

Hope Academy graduates and staff will gather to prepare for commencement at 12:30 p.m., and the commencement ceremony begins at 1 p.m. The ceremony concludes at 2:30 p.m. Afterward, graduates and families will gather for outdoor photos and post-graduation celebrations.

Learn more about Hope Academy at hopeacademyrhs.org