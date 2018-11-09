Honoring and remembering our veterans

By Nancy Price

Veterans Day is this Sunday, Nov. 11. A day when we honor the men and women of this country who have fought selflessly for our freedom. They are committed, courageous, dedicated, noble and steadfast. Some returned home badly injured and unable to work. Others experienced PTSD so badly that they could not get past their emotional pain and ended their lives. And others were homeless.

There is often a very long waitlist for veterans to get the help they deserve once they return from active duty. Roughly 20 veterans per day commit suicide nationwide. Others have intense physical pain but will not be prescribed the level of pain medication that is needed due to a growing number of individuals who are addicted to opioids.

It is hard to imagine the level of trauma our veterans have experienced. Yet they remain patriotic and loyal to their country.

We interviewed four local veterans and learned a lot about them and their time in service. Veterans such as Dale Zook, a Korean Air Force veteran who appreciates a “charmed life”. Zook was involved in a plane crash that nearly killed him but influenced him to appreciate life like he never did before.

Or Marine veteran Chris Baker, who grew an appreciation for the United States military when he learned that our country’s military uses guns against enemy soldiers that may temporarily immobilize them, but do not cause a level of inhumane carnage that results in a death sentence.

Other soldiers, such as U.S. Army veteran Althea LeFeber, learned to work hard and persist in a male-dominated military from Vietnam and found success as a result of her persistence.

For Patrick Patton, also a Vietnam veteran, serving the country meant helping others. He found immeasurable rewards from assisting those who were hospitalized.

We thank those whose brave actions should be remembered every day.

Once a Marine, always a Marine

Franklin Township resident recalls pride, inspiration and brotherhood

By Nancy Price

Chis Baker has never been one to sit back and choose the easiest path to get through life. But maybe that’s in his blood.

Growing up, his dad was in the air force and his mom worked in the government. “She was always trying to better her career,” Baker said. And the family moved – a lot. “From Kindergarten through the 12th grade, I went to 27 different schools. I was a ‘professional new kid.’”

A competitive football player in high school, Baker focused his attention on graduating early so that he could join the Marines because he wanted to serve in what he saw as the most challenging military branch of the four.

“Marine training was probably as tough as I imagined,” he said, while noting that the boot camp training from the movie, Full Metal Jacket is “really representative of what we were going through.” (Minus the physical punches and slaps, which were outlawed by the time he enlisted in August, 1989.)

Dangerous Encounters

What he did not imagine was a dangerous encounter that nearly cost him his life.

“I was out in the field during training when I had an allergic reaction to something in the air,” Baker recalled. “My heart went racing. I was treated as if I had a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital where they gave me nitroglycerin and my heart rate immediately dropped from 155 to 55. It was the most painful experience in my life. Immediately everything went black and I had tunnel vision. My blood pressure was so high that the cap burst on the IV and I could see blood squirting out of my arm.

“Once it was over and my body settled down, I found out it was no heart attack; I must have been allergic to something and couldn’t figure out what it was. It was something I breathed in.”

Despite his misfortune, Baker excelled during training. He received two promotions and the respect of his peers and trainers.

After literally surviving boot camp in California, Baker began training in Virginia Beach as a Marine Integrated Maintenance Management Specialist, which involves working on “all aspects of the base; people who are sick, injured or out of commission, or equipment that was sick, injured or out of commission.” The job is also responsible for running reports for the President of the United States on the status of units that are the closest to being prepared for war, in case there was an immediate need to send troops.

A far cry, Baker noted, from someone who once asked him during boot camp, “Maintenance? You mean you’re going to be a garbage man?”

As well, he quickly reached the ranking of Lance Corporal.

The Fast and the Furious

After the gulf war started while Baker remained in Virginia, he was given a personnel task. A job that he never knew existed: serving as a Chauffer for dignitaries. Though the position sounds distinguished, the training is anything but. Those trained must be prepared for worst-case scenarios if they drive and something unexpected happens. For example, if someone is shooting at a car or tries to block it, panicking doesn’t cut it. Therefore, training involves learning to slam into other cars without causing an injury to anyone, how to drive high speeds and then make a sudden turn or how to quickly drive in reverse.

A dream job to most young men who love fast cars.

While training in a parking lot near a military garage, Baker was doing as he was told. As he drove erratically around the parking lot, he suddenly spun the car in reverse into a parking space. A sergeant, unknowing as to what was happening, ran out to the parking lot and began screaming at Baker.

“I tried to explain I was told to go do that for my job,” Baker recalled. “He didn’t care. I just took the chewing and went to my major to express what just happened. He asked me to wait outside the office and he chewed the sergeant out. It was the most awkward thing: my major made (the sergeant) then apologize to me. It’s laughable now. My major looked like a mom standing by (protectively). I could just see how mad (the sergeant) was while he was forced to apologize to me in a very militaristic tone.”

Baker was inspired by and learned from many during his time in the military, including one major who had served through several wars and actually enjoyed – as opposed to dreading – going to war.

“He saw the ethics of the Marine Corps to not only stop evil but to present moral code to those affected by the evil,” Baker recalled. “He even used humane weapons. He could have chosen what the Soviets used, an AK47 bullet that enters and causes carnage to the humane body. But his idea was that you could shoot an enemy, making him incapable to ever be a part of war but not necessarily cause a death sentence. That spoke a lot to me, they way he saw the purpose of going to conflicts, to take down evil and do it as humanely as possible.”

Unforeseen Circumstances

During a training mission, Baker suffered yet another unfortunate circumstance. He was injured during an accident that fractured his vertebrae and knee; he also suffered from a mild concussion. Baker was then deemed not able to return to wartime due to his physical condition.

After being processed for discharge, Baker returned to home in North Dakota, where he went through intense physical rehab through the VA. He pursued a career in car sales and management and started thinking about college before eventually moving to Indiana, where he reentered the car business. In the meantime, pain from his injuries continued to follow him, and he developed a lung disease. The VA has not attributed the disease as a connection to his military service.

Jn addition, he continues to feel excruciating pain in his ribs, despite X-rays that reportedly show no trauma, according to medical staff. And, as a result of the current opioid epidemic, even patients like Baker, who have never experienced an addiction, are being denied the appropriate amount of medication they need.

Yet Baker continues to look forward to the next chapter in his life. In addition to his sales job, he is currently pursuing an online degree in English. He remains a proud Marine veteran.

“There’s a camaraderie you have when you see someone in a Marine shirt or hat; you immediately have this brotherhood,” he said. “Even if you’re generations apart. He knows I was a Marine, I know he was a Marine and there’s a brotherhood. There’s a tighter honor and code.”

A woman in a man’s world

Vietnam-era veteran recalls ‘happy times’ despite discrimination

By Stephanie Dolan

Althea LeFeber, a 69-year-old Army veteran and resident at Bethany Village Assisted Living, spends much of her time on crafting and painting these days.

“Crafting and painting keeps me busy,” she said. “Everybody here knows I’m the artist of the family. I started out three years ago with pencil drawings. Then I went to colored pencils, colored pens and then watercolors.”

For an art contest, LeFeber also made an American flag reminiscent of Betsy Ross’s famous flag.

“I’ve had a lot of practice,” she said. “The more I do it the better I get. I can paint people. I’ve done three people in here. I’ve done drawings of them by hand and they paid me for it. Everybody liked the pictures, and they said I did a good job. It keeps me occupied. I don’t need to be watching TV all the time. I keep it on for noise.”

LeFeber has also been doing therapy for her legs.

“I can’t walk very far,” she said. “My legs are very hard. I’ve been taking medication to loosen my legs up because they’re hard as a rock.”

An early introduction to the military

LeFeber went into the military at the young age of 17.

“I was angry at my parents,” she said. “They had spent all the money that my brother had been sending from Vietnam for me to go to school. They spent – or drank – all of the money. I tried to get jobs, but the job market was not very good. I was in New Orleans. I’ve lived in several places: Connecticut, New Jersey and New Orleans.”

LeFeber was also upset when she said her parents didn’t seem to care that she’d enlisted in the Army, but she recommends the experience to anyone who might be interested.

“We didn’t get as much training as they get nowadays,” she said. “We did not get to shoot a gun. We got a lot of exercising and walking… and exercising and walking. We had classes about the military, and we walked everywhere we went. We went to the army mess – they call it mess for a reason. It was terrible. I lost a lot of weight. I went down to 110 pounds. It’s because I didn’t like the food. It was terrible – greasy and no taste to it.”

After leaving basic training in Alabama, LeFeber went to secondary training in New Jersey, where she learned to work with videos.

Cut!

“After I finished my training, I got put into a TV station,” she said. “I worked there loading movies into a movie machine at first. I didn’t get to work in the studio until I’d been there a while. I had to prove myself. It was mainly all male there. I was the only female in the studio. I had to show them that I could work in the studio and show them that I could cut a tape and then put it back together without anyone noticing it had been changed. I passed that test with flying colors. You couldn’t tell where I had made the cut. Then they put me in the studio working the audio board.”

LeFeber said she mainly worked on training films.

“It was interesting,” she said. “That was where I met my husband. He worked the video machines across the hall. One day I was hungry because I had missed lunch, and he asked me for a date. We went to a diner, and I remember I had pork chops. He was a real gentleman. Most of the other guys I had gone out with were jerks. He made an impression.”

LeFeber said she really enjoyed working in the TV station.

“It was like a little family,” she said. “We got along very well. I enjoyed it. I went to the soldier’s club. I dated several different men before I went with my husband. He was very nice to me, which was very refreshing because I didn’t have any good relationships with the men I’d met up to that point.”

During her secondary training, LeFeber said that she often put on shows with her classmates.

“Me and two other men dressed up like soldiers, and we did the fife and drum,” she said. “We did a video of the show. It was a lot of fun. We made different movies, and that was a lot fun. There wasn’t anything to complain about. Some people complain about their time in the service. I have nothing to complain about. I really loved my time there. I would do it again if I could.”

What does LeFeber say to anyone considering enlisting in the military?

“Go for it,” she said. “You’ll be happier than you’ve ever been.”

A flying recovery

Air force veteran in physical rehab recalls spy planes, serving others as a medic

By Stephanie Dolan

A retired Air Force veteran who served as a medic is now taking steps toward recovery at a local rehabilitation center.

Patrick Patton is a 68-year-old temporary resident at Bethany Village Rehabilitation Center. He was found after collapsing at home, and suddenly unable to walk.

“My son, Daniel, is an Uber driver,” he said. “He came in one morning from work, and here I was laying on the floor. I had aspirated. They say if they hadn’t got me to a hospital I would have died. Now I’m in a long-term rehab here.”

Patton said he’s now feeling much better.

“I’m learning how to walk all over again,” he said. “That’s a challenge. I’m starting from square one with it all. You hear about people being in accidents, but basically, it’s a long process. When will it end? I don’t know. I may or may not go back to work. I don’t know yet.”

A part-time insurance salesman after being released from service, Patton has some advice for younger people trying to get their lives together.

“I tell millennials to get life insurance,” he said. “You also need something that will take care of you if you fall into one of these kinds of places. When you get placed into a nursing facility, all your money just gets sucked right up.”

Taking care of others

However, Patton also sees the positive side of being a temporary resident of the facility. During his nearly 10 years in the Air Force, three of those were spent as a medic.

“I decided to join the Air Force, and I took care of sick people just like they do around here,” he said. “At that time, Homestead Air Force Base had the largest group of military retirees in the U.S. All those old dudes, somebody had to take care of them.”

Of all the jobs that Patton held while in service, he said his time as a medic was his favorite. The work also runs in his family.

“I enjoyed being a medic more,” he said. “I’m a very personable guy. I like to take care of people. My dad worked at the VA as a med tech up on the fourth floor for 35 years. He’s got a plaque up there.”

The rest of Patton’s work time was taken up as a continuous photo processor for spy planes. He worked with SR71s.

“It was the fastest plane ever made,” he said. “They designed it to be a fighter plane, but it was so fast it became a spy plane. That is a really great plane. It was developed at Area 51. Back in the 60s, when Vietnam was going on, it could get up there and see what was going on.”

Picturing a job with planes

Patton dealt with huge rolls of film.

“I worked on a photo processing machine that was a $1 million machine, and it filled up an entire room,” he said. “When it rolled, you worked. When a plane was up in the air, we spent the day before getting our chemicals ready. When the plane came down, as soon as one canister was developed we would take it into the photo interpreter room. Have you seen the name and insignias on military uniforms? It could read the name off one of those.”

Patton enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 4, 1970.

“I was in for nine-and-a-half years,” he said. “I was 20 when I went in.”

Patton decided that he could be drafted, go to Vietnam and potentially come back in a body bag. Or, he could join the military and find a better way without the risk of gunfire.

“The military is fine when you’re not getting shot at,” he said. “I liked doing what I was doing. Not everybody can wear a gun. You have other areas of the military like what I was doing where I could be of benefit to the cause.”

Patton said that he’d always enjoyed films with planes in them, especially the Blue Angels, but he’d also momentarily considered joining the Navy before making his final decision.

“I just couldn’t swim all that well,” he said.

A future in technology

After his decade in service, which included four years at an RAF base in England, Patton was released from service and went back to school to study electronics at Ivy Tech. Since there weren’t yet jobs in what is now the field of IT, he decided to take some time to sell computers until the IT industry broke open.

“You gotta eat,” he said. “I decided to sell PCs. Nobody knew what those were back in the day. Who could afford a $3,500 personal computer? I sold quite a few though. Sales is in my blood. I decided I’d do that until something else came along. But I stayed with sales for a while. There was a lot of money to be made in sales.”

Now, Patton doesn’t yet know if he’ll return to work after his rehabilitation is complete. He is focused on healing, getting back on his feet and paying attention to his eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. But he does encourage young people to consider the military when thinking about their future.

“Yes, I would encourage them to do it,” he said. “Go serve your country. There are a lot of bullets being thrown around out there. I think it’s safer in the military than it is being on the streets.”

Defender of the sky

Greenwood veteran ‘caught the bug’ to join the Air Force

By Nancy Price

As a first-year student at Purdue University, Dale Zook took to ROTC training, but found that college was not meant for him.

“I was ready for something else,” he said.

Zook, who grew up with his family on his grandfather’s farm in Greene County, found that his interest in the Air Force was hereditary. His father had spent four years in ROTC while attending college at IU Bloomington and was activated in the Air Force when WW II began.

“I caught the bug, I guess,” Zook said.

In 1948, Zook enlisted in the military. “The draft was coming up and I didn’t want to get drafted but I wanted to enlist and I did. There was no shooting war yet.”

After boot camp was over, he was assigned to training as a propeller mechanic. Initially serving active duty in Spokane Washington, Zook was part of the ground crew that worked on B-29s before shipping out to Yokota, Japan when the Korean War began. After serving four months in Japan, he was rotated back to the States to work on the B-36, the largest mass-produced pistoned-engine ever built. He still remembers the day he saw them for the first time.

“We got ready for the big day when they brought all the 36s in there,” he said. “It was -17 degrees (in Alaska) the day we worked but we didn’t lose a single 36. We took care of them and they took back off again. That was really a sight to see the six pusher engines and four jets.”

By then, Zook decided that he wanted to attend flight engineer school. After training, he was transferred to Mountain Home AFB, where he flew several training missions as a spare on the B-29s.

“We took off and we had practice bombs and they were full of sand; you could see what you hit,” he recalled. “So we get ready to take off and before that, my buddy, he was a flight trainee also and he came down with a sinus problem and couldn’t fly. He asked if I would take his mission. There’s a saying that you don’t take another guy’s mission because something could happen and it did.”

Right as the plane was taking off, the tail hit a power line. The plane took a nosedive into the desert sand. “I got pinned by the nosehatch of the B-29 over against the side of the noser but I had a backpack parachute and that saved me from being destroyed,” Zook recalled. After the plane went down, he checked the safety of the other passengers. One of the other passengers was fine. He and Zook hoisted a dazed man with a broken arm onto his feet and out of the plane before checking to see if there was anyone else.

At that point, “the gas tanks started blowing their gasoline and I figured we’d probably better get out,” he said. “I was just thankful that we went under the wires instead of over them because that would have really scrambled us up.”

Zook returned to duty as staff sergeant after a 30-day leave of absence for his injuries and continued on training missions. He still remembers the day he saw the Douglas C-124 Globemaster, nicked named “Old Shaky”, the primary heavy-lift transporter for the Military Air Transport Service.

“We were all over the place inside that thing,” he recalled.

Yet the biggest thrill he’s experienced may have been the day he was stationed in Japan and met an Air Force General. Zook was assigned to guard the general’s plane with a 45 pistol.

“It was 1950. I shook his hand and said, ‘well, I finally met the top,’” he said with a chuckle.

During Zook’s final year he received a training mission to the French Morocco. “We were over there three months and came back,” he said. “My enlistment was up.”

In the meantime, Zook, who now lives in Aspen Trace in Greenwood, had been writing to a girl he knew from back home and felt certain that he could get a job as a prop man and technician with Allison Transmission, which he did. He and his girlfriend Melissa got married and had two kids. “I figured I’ve had a charmed life,” he said.