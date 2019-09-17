Homicide detectives arrest man in connection with death on Southeast side

Just after 6:49 p.m. on June 9, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were dispatched to 4850 E. Minnesota St. on a welfare check. As officers entered the residence, they located a male later identified as 62-year-old William Boles hiding in the residence. Officers also located 49-year-old Kelly Rohr, unresponsive, inside the residence. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded and transported her to a local hospital.

IMPD detectives responded and immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

On June 10 Kelly Rohr, despite life-saving techniques, succumbed to her injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) responded and after an autopsy was completed, determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

IMPD Homicide detectives continued their investigation. On Sept. 12, detectives arrested William Charles Boles for his involvement in the death of Kelly Rohr. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).