Homecroft election 2019

By Nancy Price
Election Day is Nov. 5. There are four Homecroft candidates running for town council at-large. Remember to vote next Tuesday!
HOMECROFT: TOWN COUNCIL
Susan Fleck (D) – At-Large
Background: I was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in March 2017. I direct Public Works for the town. This past year, I wrote grants to secure nearly $1 million from the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to fund a street improvement project that is just wrapping up.
Occupation: I am a former Franklin College professor and now run my own architectural photography business – Susan Fleck Photography.
Personal: My husband, David Wantz, and I have lived in Homecroft for 32 years.
Timothy E. Eickhoff (R) – At-Large
Z.D. Frizzell (R) – At-Large
Barbara K. Jones (R) – At-Large