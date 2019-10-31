Homecroft election 2019

By Nancy Price

Election Day is Nov. 5. There are four Homecroft candidates running for town council at-large. Remember to vote next Tuesday!

HOMECROFT: TOWN COUNCIL

Susan Fleck (D) – At-Large

Background: I was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in March 2017. I direct Public Works for the town. This past year, I wrote grants to secure nearly $1 million from the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to fund a street improvement project that is just wrapping up.

Occupation: I am a former Franklin College professor and now run my own architectural photography business – Susan Fleck Photography.

Personal: My husband, David Wantz, and I have lived in Homecroft for 32 years.

Timothy E. Eickhoff (R) – At-Large

Z.D. Frizzell (R) – At-Large

Barbara K. Jones (R) – At-Large