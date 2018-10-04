Holy Name Oktoberfest invites community for seventh annual celebration

By Nancy Price

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church’s annual Oktoberfest will be bringing fun for the entire family once again in its seventh year.

The lively and entertaining Beech Grove street festival, fundraising event and health fair draws about 3,500 guests in the Indianapolis area each year.

The aroma of homemade, authentic German food will beckon guests to vendors, where cold craft beer and wine await to wash the meal down.

A kids’ zone, bounce houses, games and prizes will keep children busy, while adults can play a Bunco & Euchre tournament; the whole family can listen and dance to classic rock and party music, including Spinrut, Woomblies Rock Orchestra and Flying Toasters.

Spinrut will play from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. with The Woomblies Rock Orchestra taking over from 9 p.m. – midnight on Friday, while The Flying Toasters will take the stage on Saturday from 9 p.m. – midnight.

For the health conscious, the health fair will be featuring 20 vendors each evening to give health screenings, flu shots and more.

The biggest draw, of course, will be raffle drawings: there will be two raffles for $500 each; two for $1,000 each and a grand prize of $20,000.

Funds raised will go toward Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and School.

Oktoberfest will be held this Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. – midnight at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave. For more information, call (317) 784-5454 or go to holyname.cc/Oktoberfest.