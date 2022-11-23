Holiday Happenings

Feeling in the holiday spirit? Here are some Christmas-themed events happening on and near the Southside to help you celebrate:

Conservatory Crossing • Come enjoy winter wonderland! See the Conservatory decked out in its holiday best with a brilliant display of poinsettias, model trains and village, and thousands of twinkling lights. $5 per person or $12 per family (two adults max). | When: Nov. 25 – Dec. 31, Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays 1 – 5 p.m. | | Where: Garfield Park Conservatory, 2505 Conservatory Dr., Indianapolis. | Info: garfieldgardensconservatory.org

2nd Annual Christmas Parade • Beech Grove will have its Christmas Parade. Santa will be available for visitor’s afterwards. Santa will also be on site Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Dec. 4, 12 – 4 p.m.; Dec. 10: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Dec. 11, 2:30 – 5 p.m.; Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and Dec. 18, 12 – 4 p.m. | When: Nov. 26, 2 p.m. | Where: The parade starts at 8th and Main, heading East to 2nd and Main. Santa will be dropped off at 102 Main St., Beech Grove. | Info: beechgrove.com

Christmas in Wanamaker • There will be breakfast with Senator Aaron Freeman at Wheatley’s from 9 – 11 a.m., parade through Wanamaker starting at 1 p.m., vendors and Santa. | When: Dec. 3. | Where: Downtown Wanamaker. | Info: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086201471459

Santa Train and Christmas Market • Santa will arrive via train, and he will pose for pictures with the children. The Christmas Market will feature craft vendors and bakers. Free admission. | When: Dec. 2, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Where: 24 N. Main St., Bargersville. | Info: townofbargersville.org

Kid City Christmas • See the Community Center all decked out for the holidays at this open house style event, as well as do a craft, have a snack, watch a short Christmas movie and take the kid City Christmas Express Train thru the outdoor lights in the amphitheater to visit and grab a selfie with Santa! $5/person or $15 for one admission and one stuffed animal. Tickets required for ages 1 and older. | When: Dec. 2, 5 – 9 p.m. | Where: 100 Surina Way, Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/greenwoodparks

Christmas in the Park • Join the city of Southport for this Christmas celebration complete with crafts and a visit from Santa. | When: Dec. 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Where: Southport Community Center, 6901 Derbyshire Road, Southport. | Info: southport.in.gov

Christmas Art Market • Shop for gifts from a variety of vendors and also enjoy gift wrapping, character visits, music and live entertainment. This event is a fundraiser for Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy and will take place at their location at Greenwood Park Mall. | When: Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Where: Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy, 1261 N. U.S. 31, Suite 160, Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/cgfinearts

Christmas Concert • Greater Greenwood Community Band is performing its annual Christmas Concert. Narrated by Greenwood Mayor, Mark Myers, this musical event is packed with festive Christmas favorites, multimedia, special guests, and a visit from Santa. Director, Randy Greenwell will conduct the not-for-profit 80+ piece band of volunteer instrumentalists and a troupe of dancers from Style Dance Academy. The Salvation Army will collect canned food donations for the local food bank to help those in need. Admission is free and no tickets are required. | When: Dec. 3, 7 – 8 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Community High School auditorium,615 W. Smith Valley Road, Greenwood. | Info: greenwoodband.org/concerts/2022-12-03

Ray Crowe Elementary Holiday Craft Fair • The Ray Crowe PTO is hosting its Holiday Craft Fair, which will offer free admission to the public, over 40 different vendors, a bake sale, and holiday gift wrapping from their student council. | When: Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Where: 1300 Ray Crowe Way, Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/RayCroweElementaryPTO

Lighted Trail • Come to the Greenwood Amphitheater to enjoy a lighted trail powered by Duke energy. This is free, and it can be accessed via the community center parking lot. It is illuminated from dusk to dawn. | When: Dec. 2 – 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7 a.m. | Where: Greenwood Ampitheater. | Info: greenwood.in.gov

Breakfast with the Grinch • Join the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who and find some Christmas cheer. $5 per person. | When: Dec. 10, 9 a.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Park Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: hornetparkcommunitycenter.com

Create a Standing Snowman • Come to Take Root Country Store to create a 32-inch standing snowman. The cost is $35 and all supplies are included. Call to reserve your spot by placing a deposit. | When: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Where: Take Root Country Store, 202 N. Madison Ave., Greenwood. | Info: facebook.com/takerootcountrystore

Old Fashioned Christmas • This free event includes Christmas music played on our antique pump organ, the singing of traditional carols, historical tidbits about Christmas traditions and holiday celebrations of the past, and of course punch and cookies! | When: Dec. 11, 6 p.m. | Where: Franklin Township Historical Society’s Meeting House, 6510 S. Franklin Road, Indianapolis. | Info: fths.org

Christmas at The Sycamore • Enjoy a festive evening of food, wine and entertainment by Circle City Sound. Must reserve tickets. | When: Dec. 16, 6 – 9 p.m. | Where: The Sycamore at Mallow Run, 7070 W. Whiteland Road, Bargersville. | Info: mallowrun.com

Santa’s Reindeer • Meet a couple of Santa’s reindeer. Free hot cocoa and coffee will be available while supplies last. | When: Dec. 20, 4 – 6 p.m. | Where: Where: 102 Main St., Beech Grove. | Info: beechgrove.com

Free Artcraft Movie • Middle and high school students can attend a free showing of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at The Artcraft Theatre, thanks to Empowered Youth. Includes free popcorn, drink and candy. Pre-registration is required. | When: Dec. 21, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Where: The Historic Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St., Franklin. | Info: historicartcrafttheatre.org/

The Polar Express Community Christmas Dinner • Watch “The Polar Express” and enjoy hot chocolate. Visit with Santa. This is a free event. | When: Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5345 Hornet Park Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: RSVP to RSVP@beechgrove.com