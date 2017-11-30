Holiday. Buffet Season is here! Call Roto-Rooter

Despite their unhealthiness, what are some of your favorite, traditional holiday foods you know darn well you’re going to strap on the old feedbag and munch and slurp in mass quantities? You are only human my friend and tradition is a powerful seductress. Just stay calm. No one’s asking you sacrifice cherished holiday eating traditions. Just add a side dish of restraint, mindfulness, and dietary fiber. (cue bell)

During winter’s flu, cold and sniffle season, to avoid shutting down your immune system and upsetting the delicate balance of your temple’s health, before attending holiday gatherings, fill up with wholesome, fibrous plant foods so you’ll be less apt to pig-out on foods that increase waistlines or put out the welcome mat for sickness. And no! A toasted bagel with a schmear of cream cheese is not cool.

Decrease the potential harm to your holy temple and annual extra pounds caused by delightful holiday foods by matching your holiday diet with equal portions fresh, crunchy vegetables and fruits, seed and fibrous grains Aka, Roto-Rooter. At home, we keep a container of ground flax and chia seed close at hand and sprinkle a little on everything we eat. Even for the dogs, which makes for prolific pooping puppies.

Those who watch our weekly segment on WISH TV, and I thank you, know I preach that dietary fiber sweeps the colon of stagnant food and cancerous toxins, helps stabilize blood sugar, which helps control diabetes; lowers “bad” LDL cholesterol, reducing risk of heart disease and encourages weight loss. Men and women with the highest fiber intake had a significantly lower risk of death from any cause. (2011 Archives of Internal Medicine, the NIH) reveal a strong correlation between dietary fiber intake and rates of colon and colorectal cancers. Now you know why each week we ring the fiber bell.

Yes, my message may not connect with everyone. We all grow at different rates. But occasionally I find a grateful horse, eager to become the best version of itself. At least when you are ready, you’ll be armed with the tools you need.

Pre-Holliday buffet foods:

Humus and veggies

Cup of bean soup

Vegetable soup and whole grain bread

Ezekiel bread (toasted) spread with almond butter

Handful of granola (Not Frosted Flames or Fruit loops)

Apple, pear, banana or celery with peanut or almond butter

Rice cakes with salsa

½ avocado drizzled with Balsamic