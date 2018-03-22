Hold onto your biscuits

A steaming pile o’ biscuits asphyxiated in sausage gravy hold position in the pantheon of American breakfast icons. Some grew up with Mom making it from scratch. Younger generations know only the “fat-and-carb bomb!” from fast-food restaurants.

Each new day, more beautiful souls awaken to recognize they have, perhaps unwittingly, been eating a steady diet of disease-causing foods most of their lives — and they like it. Yet no one wants to accept that their beloved traditions are betraying their longevity.

Let’s break it down. Biscuits are made from white flour: nothing more than refined carbs that spike blood sugar, which can lead to diabetes over time. Hydrogenated fats are added in high quantities and baked at high temperatures. (Heat kills.)

High-calorie biscuits are ideal contributors to weight gain. Sausage gravy is thickened with a roux of refined white flour and rendered animal grease. Sausage contains large quantities of artery-clogging grease and unholy, cancerous nitrate preservatives. The University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the University of Southern California connect processed meat consumption with an increased cancer risk. In the study, which included 190,000 participants, people who ate the most processed meats had a 67 percent higher risk of pancreatic cancer than those who ate the least.

Friends, the raw truth is, so many of our favorite lifelong foods cause inflammation. This is the silent killer that leads to cancer, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease, chronic lower respiratory disease and an overall crappy quality of life.

Smell what’s cookin’ here? The food industry’s nonstop marketing has been tabbed as a major player in the current obesity and chronic disease epidemic in the U.S. Unfortunately, the FDA isn’t concerned about your health.

John 13:34 says, “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” That’s love one another — not poison one another. Because we’re all connected, we must be mindful that what we do to others, we also do to ourselves. Karma will do the bitch dance on corporate America for justifying this un-Christlike diversion from the path of dietary righteousness.

Sure, biscuits and gravy are lip-smackin’ good, but do consider making it a rare indulgence. By gradually cutting back and showing compassion for yourself, you can become the architect of your health destiny. Like obedient zombies, you’ve been sleepwalking. Now it’s time to awaken and become the best version of your unique, beautiful self.