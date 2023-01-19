Heartland Film moves to Fort Ben Cultural Campus

Heartland Film has announced its headquarters are moving to The Sterrett Center (8950 Otis Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46216) on the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. Thanks to the generous support of Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, the local nonprofit arts organization has renovated the center. The Sterrett Center was initially called the Fort Harrison Service Club and provided leisure opportunities to enlisted men, including a combined military and recreational library.

“The Sterrett Center is the perfect space for Heartland Film to live out our vision to be the preeminent destination for connecting audiences and filmmakers to experience transformative film,” said Michael Ault, president. “With the Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, musical swings, amphitheater and visual arts center, the Fort Ben Cultural Campus is where art and community meet.”

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will officially welcome Heartland Film to the Sterrett Center at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The public is welcome to attend the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., followed by an open house until 6 p.m.

“I am thrilled to welcome Heartland Film to Lawrence. The addition of this well-established, internationally recognized film organization is another indicator of the growth taking place in our great city, “stated Mayor Steve Collier. “Through their engaging films, multiple festivals, and community outreach, residents and visitors will enjoy the perks of Heartland Film making Lawrence their home.”

Other notable attendees include famed “Hoosiers” and “Rudy” writer and producer Angelo Pizzo, Indiana Senator Kyle Walker, Arts for Lawrence Executive Director Elana Thompson, and Parks Board President and President of the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority Jeff Vest.

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that runs the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival in October, the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July, the Truly Moving Picture Award and other year-round programs. Based in Indianapolis, Heartland Film was founded in 1991 with the mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives. The films selected and exhibited all have one thing in common: they are entertaining films that do more than just entertain.

Heartland Film festivals have presented $3.5 million in cash prize – the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America and showcased more than 2,000 feature and short films. Heartland Film presents over 400 film screenings and events every year throughout the Indianapolis area.

In 2022, the Indy Shorts International Film Festival made MovieMaker Magazine’s Top 20 Best Short Film Festivals in the World list, 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, and Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway.

As Heartland Film looks to the future, they will launch a new building fund with their ribbon cutting ceremony to help raise funds for additional needs like a new projector, sound system and other updates that will help make their new event center more functional for community programs.

For more details about Heartland Film’s new location, building fund or programming, you can email the Director of Marketing, Jessica Chapman, at jchapman@heartlandfilm.org. Additional information can be found at Heartlandfilm.org.