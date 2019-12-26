Heartland Film Fest movies nominated for prestigious awards

Announced last week, 10 films that either premiered or screened at the 28th Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF) Oct. 10-20, 2019 were nominated for the prestigious 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Additionally, seven HIFF films were also nominated for the 2020 Screen Actor Guild Awards. Award winners will be announced Jan. 5, 2020 and Jan. 19, 2020, respectively.

Several films that won Heartland Film’s Truly Moving Picture Award (TMPA) were also nominated. The award honors select studio-released films and serves as a curatorial standard to enable moviegoers to identify impactful films that do more than just entertain.

“We are extremely proud of the quality films that are showcased by our film festival each year that go on to achieve great acclaim,” said Heartland Film President, Craig Prater. “From independent films in the U.S., to great international artistic work, our diversity resonates with our Heartland audiences.”

With a record 200 plus feature films and 375 film screenings this year, HIFF continues to be the largest and longest-running film festival in Indiana. Films premiered at HIFF often receive award nominations and end up winning the awards. In fact, along with the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, a film festival in July that exclusively features short films, Heartland Film festivals currently have a five-year Academy Award® winning streak, where titles featured in Heartland festivals have moved on to win Academy Awards®.

“Heartland Film would like to congratulate all the nominees,” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “Indianapolis audiences were among the first to see many of these remarkable films toward the beginning of awards season, and we look forward to cheering them on as they’re recognized for being among the year’s best.”

2019 HIFF/TMPA Films nominated for 2020 Golden Globe Awards:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“1917” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

“Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

“The Two Popes” – HIFF Showcase

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Jojo Rabbit” – HIFF Special Presentation

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” – HIFF Best International Feature Oscar ® Contender program

Contender program Sam Mendes, “1917” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” – HIFF Best International Feature Oscar Contender Winner

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” – HIFF Showcase

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” – HIFF Special Presentation

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDAY

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – HIFF Opening Night

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” – HIFF Showcase

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

“Parasite” – HIFF Best International Feature Oscar ® Contender program

Contender program “The Two Popes” – HIFF Showcase

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

“Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Stand Up,” “Harriet” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

“Pain and Glory” – HIFF Best International Feature Oscar ® Contender Winner

Contender Winner “Parasite” – HIFF Best International Feature Oscar ® Contender program

Contender program “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” – HIFF Indiana Film Journalists Association Award for Best Special Presentation

2019 HIFF/TMPA Films nominated for 2020 SAG Awards:

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST

“Jojo Rabbit” – HIFF Special Presentation

“Parasite” – HIFF Best International Feature Oscar® Contender program

OUTSTANDING FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” – Truly Moving Picture Award Winner

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

OUTSTANDING MALE PERFORMANCE

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – HIFF Centerpiece

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” – HIFF Special Presentation

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy” – HIFF Overall Audience Choice Award and Special Presentation Audience Choice Award

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – HIFF Opening Night

