How your health rolls is a choice

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” Thomas Edison

Many years ago, Sandi and I struggled getting our HDL up and LDL down, so we were prescribed statins. My research unveiled information saying only 20 percent of all heart attacks are cause by high cholesterol. Which means 80 percent of all heart attacks happen to “Inflamed” people with normal cholesterol levels. Which means something else is at play. Then why are statin drugs handed out like penny candy? Millions of Americans take statins, putting their health in jeopardy for drugs that offer little in the way of heart protection. Then it became clearer after learning the $100 billion-dollar statin drug industry cartels are under attack by thousands of Americans filing lawsuits against the manufacturers as research continues confirming statins a threat to human health.

The FDA says statins cause memory loss and forgetfulness (Alzheimer’s), confusion, erectile dysfunction (ED), liver damage, high blood sugar, and serious muscle problems. The American diabetes Association and Health Day News connects increased statin drug use with an almost 50 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Statins also deplete levels of coenzyme Q10 that benefits (heart) muscles.

Together, we researched “Inflammation”: the true cause of cardiovascular disease. We stopped eating acid-creating sugary foods, white flour cereal, instant rice, fried foods, and AP flour bread products. We ditched cheese, artificially-flavored coffee creamers, and hydrogenated/trans-fat cooking oils and ate significantly less dead animals.

Instead, we “chose” to eat Ezekiel bread, almond butter, dates, healing spices like turmeric, raw honey, stevia, seeds, nuts, millet / quinoa or Steele-cut oatmeal porridge. We consumed more fresh plant foods, avocado oil, Bragg’s Vinegar, ‘grass-fed’ cow butter, and take fish and flax oils caps. We switched to coconut milk coffee ½ and 1/2 and then Sandi and I pinky-promised NOT to bring temptation home. After four months, we’d each lost 15 pounds. Our bad cholesterol levels plummeted while good cholesterol levels were above average for the first time. We “chose” to douse the fires of inflammation. Off statin drugs for two ears, we feel infinitely better after resolutely choosing to be responsible for our holy temple’s health. “Statins! We don’t need no stinkin’ drugs!” We simply reconnected with Mother Earth.