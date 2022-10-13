Health department and select IndyPL branches offer flu shots, COVID vaccines

Flu season is here, and the Marion County Public Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a seasonal flu shot as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older. A flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, people 65 and older and anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

The health department is offering flu vaccine by appointment only at its district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Flu shots are $20 for ages 2 and older, and free for children under the age of 2. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also encouraged and is free for anyone 6 months and older at these locations, by appointment.

The recently approved COVID-19 bivalent vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are available and can prevent serious illness and hospitalization from the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the omicron strain. This vaccine is recommended for anyone who has not received the bivalent vaccine – even for those who have received boosters of the original vaccine prior to October.

To make an appointment for the flu or COVID-19 vaccine, please contact one of these locations directly – clinic days and times vary depending on the location:

Northeast District Health Office – 6042 E. 21 st – 317-221-7300

– 317-221-7300 Northwest District Health Office – 6940 N. Michigan Road – 317-221-7500

South District Health Office – 7551 S. Shelby St. – 317-221-5700

Eagledale Clinic – 2802 Lafayette Road, Suite 13 – 317-221-7500

ACTION Health Center – 2628 N. Pennsylvania St. – 317-221-3400

A schedule for the district health offices is available at MarionHealth.org/immunize, or call 317-221-2122. Masks are required for everyone entering a clinic.

The Marion County Public Health Department is also currently offering COVID-19 vaccines at walk-in clinics for ages 12 and older at these Indianapolis Public Library branch locations:

Martindale-Brightwood Branch – 2435 N. Sherman Drive

College Avenue Branch – 4180 N. College Ave.

East 38 th Street Branch – 5420 E. 38 th

Street Branch – 5420 E. 38 Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Garfield Branch Library – 2502 Shelby St.

Hours: Fridays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The health department continues to offer a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic in downtown Indianapolis at IndyGo’s Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington St., each Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and no appointment is needed at these locations. A mask is required.

For more information about these COVID-19 vaccine clinics, please call 317-460-5807 or 317-460-9649.

COVID-19 vaccines greatly reducing the risk of serious illness due to the virus. These vaccines are part of the most strictly safety-monitored vaccine process in United States’ history. For more information about the vaccine, please visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.