Healing through creativity

Free community workshop offers an outlet to keep memories alive through an expression of art

On Wednesday, March 7 at Dyes Walk Country Club in Greenwood, participants in the unique Healing Path Workshop Series, a free community program for those who have experienced loss of a loved one, gathered together to share memories of their loved one through an expression of art. One of the many programs provided to the Greenwood, Indiana community by Forest Lawn Community Outreach, a program of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, the unique ‘Craft Creations’ workshop offers participants an outlet to express memories of loved one in a therapeutic way. The projects have both a general component to guide participants while also giving them freedom to personalize their art.

Each week of the unique Healing Path Workshops includes a different topic of interest presented by a different area professional; all workshops are focused on ‘practical next steps in the healing journey.’ The expert advice, purposefully woven into each presentation, includes topics such as Coping with Loss; Home Safety & Personal Defense; Financial & Practical Matters in Bereavement; Technology 101 and more. Each workshop allows individuals to learn about the grief process as well as benefit from the advice provided by area professionals. The final workshop in the 8-week long series is a Healthy Eating presentation delivered by a local nutritionist. This workshop focuses on how grief and sadness affect hunger, meal planning strategies following the loss of a loved one and more. A free dinner event at Dyes Walk Country Club follows the presentation.

Intended to provide quality healing experiences, these workshops provide a simple support model that honors the griever. The workshops are not intended to provide therapy, but rather to facilitate an environment where family and friends can receive relative information, connect, build relationships and share in a positive experience.

The Healing Path Workshops are part of many activities and events conducted throughout the year by Forest Lawn Community Outreach, a program of Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Meeting place for The Healing Path Workshops is Dyes Walk Country Club located at 2080 S. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Community can register their attendance by phoning Outreach Coordinator, Jesica Overstreet at 317-535-9003.