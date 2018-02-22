Haunts & Jaunts: Report from the home front

Report from the home front

Last week I wrote about adjusting the cycle; trying to make sense of past years of paranormal investigations and where I’d like to be moving forward. Change is always an option, yet, what if the home you live in has paranormal activity? Do you have that option of change?

Our home is not the theatrical version of a haunted house. In fact, it’s rather mild in comparison. No shifting furniture, apparitions at the top of the stairs, booming voices of doom, opened doors or cabinets (at least lately) or personal items disappearing, then reappearing. However, there is “something” here. Mostly it is quiet, hid in the shadows, yet picks its moments to engage; most often with my wife Laura when her guard is down. She’s a tough gal—Black Belt in Taekwondo—and doesn’t intimidate easily, yet she figures her veil of protection might be presently on the slim side.

Recently one morning she was in her son John’s bedroom feeding Jerry the cat. She felt something press against the back of her bare leg. She thought it was Jerry, but both the cat and dog were downstairs. She was busy getting ready for work and brushed it off, until later when she had time to think about it…

While in the shower the curtain suddenly moved inward and stuck to her leg. Laura felt the breeze, yet both doors were shut and the vent was covered by a towel. She thought it was me, didn’t hear anything, finally sticking her head out of the shower. Both doors were still closed. No source of current! She asked me if I had been upstairs. No. I believe she already knew…

Laura is well versed in ghostly shenanigans, having been around it most of her life—including living in a haunted inner city house in her teens. Me? I tend to shrug off the things that happen in our house rather easily, developing a ‘live and let live’ attitude. We can coexist if you are peaceful, respectful, and don’t cause physical harm. Once that changes, I will get rid of you! Often still, while watching TV in the lower level, we will hear thumps from the upstairs bedroom when John is gone. We look at each other and go back to TV.

We like our antique lamps, owning several. This weekend we purchased a new one from the Southport Antique Mall, with a guess it’s from the 1940s era. I visualized its history, trying to imagine where it once sat, in what home, whose fingers had turned it on and off, and its silent witness to a life lived long ago. They say inanimate objects (lamps, furniture, etc.) can retain residual energy and snippets of the past, remaining until destroyed. Possibly, we have a new roommate?

So far, so good.