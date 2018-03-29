Haunts & Jaunts: Pump House Antiques

Bargersville is a small town located just southwest of Indianapolis in Johnson County. It became a town in 1906 with the help of the railroad coming through. It has stayed small; that’s its charm. Businesses through the years have come and gone, with new venues opening as others have closed. It’s the cycle of life, and commerce, as one generation melds into another. One thing that remains consistent, however, is the business of dying. The funeral home becomes the rock for those moments when we deal with the inedible. Yet… what happens when a former funeral home is transformed into a place of business? The history of a small town is a cycle of people coming and going, and leaving impressions that can carry on. Pump House Antiques, 158 Main St. in Bargersville is one such establishment.

When Laura and I entered Pump House, she held an audio recorder. The bell clinked over the door as we entered. We milled about in the front section. WFMS radio was playing country music over the PA system. I noticed Laura looked a little white. “I have goosebumps, slightly dizzy and nauseous,” she said. “But the biggest feeling I have is of sadness!”

John and Dana Christenson, owning the building for six years, had initial visions of what it could become: an antique shop. Before they purchased it, the building had various incarnations as funeral homes. You can’t help but wonder: why so many?

In 1962 Arthur Walker advertised “Walker’s New Funeral Home” in the Franklin Evening Star newspaper. Most likely the building had been built a year or so prior to that. “Plenty of parking, and plenty of room inside,” he stated. There are a progression of obituaries from the Daily Journal archives, with one of particular interest — Arthur Walker himself! Dying in 1970, he had his service at his own funeral parlor. That’s gotta be weird! Son Clarence took over the operation, running the business for 10 years until it became Vandiver-Tudor in 1980. Clarence promptly moved to Ft. Meyers, Fla.

Vandivier-Tutor had the longest tenure at the location, even holding services for former owner Clarence Walker after he passed away and was shipped back from Florida in 1991. There was a brief incarnation as Bargersville Community Funeral Home in the late 1980s until the Christensons purchased the property from Wilson St Pierre in 2012. It was a strange start!

When John toured the building with a Realtor it had been on the market for awhile. “We came in and the overhead red lights in the casket viewing area were on. There were chairs still set up from the last funeral. Music was playing over the PA system.” he declared. There had been no one in the building. The Realtor was perplexed. “It was all very strange!”

They bought the building. It got even stranger…

Special thanks goes out to Linda Kilbert from the Johnson County Public Library for archive information.