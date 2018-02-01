Haunts & Jaunts: The past does not always remain

The past does not always remain as it was

As we grow older we like things to stay the same, yet they seldom do. Sad, because I like the notion there’s always time: time to take our spouses, kids or grand kids to a location and making the proclamation, “Here it is! This is where I made my mark! This was a big part of my journey!” There’s not always that guarantee of time. It can slip away quite unexpectedly.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, just after 5 a.m., the Trinity Auto Body Shop at 2402 E. Washington St. was engulfed in smoke and flames. It was destroyed. A large part of my past life was also destroyed on that morning. It had been my father’s body shop. For me, it became my awakening of the working world.

My father bought the building in the 1960s. It had been a laundromat on Keystone Avenue off of Washington Street. In its new incarnation it became—Hinton’s Body Shop. For some 25 years my father made the daily drive to His business. He took pride in what he did and the reputation he garnered. And, in time, he brought his long haired, rebellious son (me) to share in the endeavor. I worked there on and off as a teenager and then, after returning from Oregon in 1983, began a more serious stint of self discovery. The skills I grudgingly learned are essentially responsible for what I do today. Working for your father is never easy, yet I carry fond memories:

It was a meet up place, a social gathering, for not only my father’s friends, but also my own (many of whom still are); it was a building where I gained girlfriends and relationships, and just as quickly lost them; during the Blizzard of 1978 I lived in an apartment above the Catalina Bar down the street and remember walking down the center of an abandoned Washington Steet to the shop, where my father had somehow made it in; the upstairs office served for a week as my home when I was between apartments. The building and I had history!

The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. IFD responded, eventually utilizing 17 trucks, four hours and thousands of gallons of water. Water at the street intersection alone was a foot deep. It wasn’t safe to go inside, so IFD allowed flames to burn through the roof so ladder trucks could get water inside. Sewer drains clogged with debris and electricity was out to most of the neighborhood. In the end, my shop was gutted, destroying equipment, 7 vehicles, and a bass-boat. $750,000 worth of damage. It’s totaled! And so is a piece of my and my father’s past!

Ghosts? Yes…ghosts of memories of a time long ago, but seemingly only yesterday. Ghosts of when I was younger and a future—faint and distant. Ghosts of when my father was alive and a building became his livelihood and source of pride and joy. Ghosts we entertain and will remember!